Transformed by the transforming moor | Dartmoor: from darkness into light

The evocative Dartmoor landscape is home to histories and stories that are rich resources to tap into. And a documentary about art and Dartmoor will air on the BBC to unpeel some of the mysteries of the moor.

Called “Dartmoor: from darkness into light” the documentary tells the intertwined story of art and Dartmoor and how the natural landscape transforms us and is transformed by us.

From an indie filmmaker’s perspective it’s filled with hidden histories of Dartmoor, including Napoleonic prisoners sculpting from bones, profiles of iconic still photographers, and features some great shots of Dartmoor throughout.

Produced by Wild Dog, it’s presented by Nick Baker who travels ‘across Dartmoor to discover the artists and artisans that brought its wild and raw beauty into the public imagination’.

“We filmed in some great locations across Dartmoor and in some wonderful local museums in the RAMM in Exeter and the Museum of Dartmoor Life in Okehampton and locations such as Kelly Mine in Lustleigh,” said producer Andrew Johnstone.

“We have had a lot of help form many people including local art researcher Peter Mason and Dr Jenny Graham from Plymouth University.

“We have also been fortunate to have been able to draw on so much local talent to make the film.

“I’d really like to thank Nick for doing such a great job presnting the film and all my production team including Zoe Clough who has written & directed the film for all their hard work.

“The film looks and sounds fantastic – thanks in no small part to the work of David Salas, Duncan Chave, Ian Harrold and Owen O’Reilly. ”

Set your video recorders for Monday, 7.30pm (in the South West), or catch up with it after the fact on the iPlayer.

