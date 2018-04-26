D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / News / UPDATED: Attach the bells and bring the sticks| Hell’s Bells gets May Day online premiere

UPDATED: Attach the bells and bring the sticks| Hell’s Bells gets May Day online premiere

The eagle-eyed among you will have noticed the calendar. Hell’s Bells is now online. Scroll down – while taking in the wonderful words – to watch the gingle-jangle nightmare of the Morris-dancing ‘mafia’.

Hell’s Bells is ‘a short film unearthing the dark side of Morris dancing’, according to the blurb. But to us it is so much more – a bucolic portent of doom; an inquiry into rose-tinted nostalgia; a reminder of our own repressed urges to dance…. And fittingly enough, it’s hitting the web-waves on May 1, so you can power-up your Maypoles in anticipation!

Hell’s Bells, was produced by Devon-based film and theatre company, Wandering Tiger, and just so as you know the online premiere is on May Day, Tuesday 1 May 2018.

Made with the support of Creative England and the BFI NET.WORK, the film tells the story of a young woman who has been brainwashed by Morris dancers.

Created in Devon with a local cast and crew, film locations include The Tally Ho community pub, Poltimore House, and Hearn Field in Combeinteignhead. The Dartington Morris Men also make an appearance in the film and provided costumes, props and music.

Promotion
Hell's Bells promo by Matt Austin
Philip Kingslan John Midge Mullin Simon Tytherleigh Charlie Coldfield (Credit Matt Austin)

The award-winning short has been screened at festivals across the country, including the BAFTA recognised Aesthetica Short Film Festival, and is now being released online to coincide with May Day celebrations.

Luke Jeffery, writer/director of Hell’s Bells, told D&CFilm: “Forget everything you know about this ancient British pastime, we’re going to show you Morris dancing like you’ve never seen it before!”

Hell’s Bells will be available to watch on Wandering Tiger’s website from May Day: www.wanderingtiger.com you can also follow the company on Twitter @wanderingtiger 

‘Paranoia and psychological fear with bells on‘: read our review

Watch HELL’S BELLS

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: