UPDATED: Attach the bells and bring the sticks| Hell’s Bells gets May Day online premiere

The eagle-eyed among you will have noticed the calendar. Hell’s Bells is now online. Scroll down – while taking in the wonderful words – to watch the gingle-jangle nightmare of the Morris-dancing ‘mafia’.

Hell’s Bells is ‘a short film unearthing the dark side of Morris dancing’, according to the blurb. But to us it is so much more – a bucolic portent of doom; an inquiry into rose-tinted nostalgia; a reminder of our own repressed urges to dance…. And fittingly enough, it’s hitting the web-waves on May 1, so you can power-up your Maypoles in anticipation!

Hell’s Bells, was produced by Devon-based film and theatre company, Wandering Tiger, and just so as you know the online premiere is on May Day, Tuesday 1 May 2018.

Made with the support of Creative England and the BFI NET.WORK, the film tells the story of a young woman who has been brainwashed by Morris dancers.

Created in Devon with a local cast and crew, film locations include The Tally Ho community pub, Poltimore House, and Hearn Field in Combeinteignhead. The Dartington Morris Men also make an appearance in the film and provided costumes, props and music.

The award-winning short has been screened at festivals across the country, including the BAFTA recognised Aesthetica Short Film Festival, and is now being released online to coincide with May Day celebrations.

Luke Jeffery, writer/director of Hell’s Bells, told D&CFilm: “Forget everything you know about this ancient British pastime, we’re going to show you Morris dancing like you’ve never seen it before!”

Hell’s Bells will be available to watch on Wandering Tiger’s website from May Day: www.wanderingtiger.com you can also follow the company on Twitter @wanderingtiger

‘Paranoia and psychological fear with bells on‘: read our review

Watch HELL’S BELLS

