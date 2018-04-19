Winter Ridge | Film shot in Lynton and Lynmouth scoops award in Miami

Google+ 0 0

An independent film shot in Lynton and Lynmouth was given the Best Feature Film award at the WideScreen Film Festival in Miami this week.

Winter Ridge is a psychological film thriller about a young detective whose wife falls into a coma.

Unable to cope, he throws himself into a case where he finds himself on the hunt for a serial killer who preys on the elderly.

Winter Ridge stars Hannah Waddingham (Game of Thrones, Les Misérables), Alan Ford (Snatch, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) and Olwen Catherine Kelly (The Autopsy of Jane Doe); locations include the Valley of Rocks at Lynton.

It was overseen by award-winning director Dom Lenoir and producers Nancy Bressolles (Rise of the Krays) and Chris Hardman, who has worked on films such as Avatar, Star Wars and Kingsman.

(from a press release)

