D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / News / Winter Ridge | Film shot in Lynton and Lynmouth scoops award in Miami

Winter Ridge | Film shot in Lynton and Lynmouth scoops award in Miami

An independent film shot in Lynton and Lynmouth was given the Best Feature Film award at the WideScreen Film Festival in Miami this week.

Winter Ridge is a psychological film thriller about a young detective whose wife falls into a coma.

Unable to cope, he throws himself into a case where he finds himself on the hunt for a serial killer who preys on the elderly.

Winter Ridge stars Hannah Waddingham (Game of Thrones, Les Misérables), Alan Ford (Snatch, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) and Olwen Catherine Kelly (The Autopsy of Jane Doe); locations include the Valley of Rocks at Lynton.

Promotion

It was overseen by award-winning director Dom Lenoir and producers Nancy Bressolles (Rise of the Krays) and Chris Hardman, who has worked on films such as Avatar, Star Wars and Kingsman.

 

Twitter: @WinterRidgeFilm

 

(from a press release)

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: