Call for crew for Plymouth short film

Google+ 0 9

Plymouth student Zaki Syed got in touch about putting a crew together for a short movie he has written.

“I have a script, storyboard and all the basic equipment needed,” Zak told D&CFilm.

“This is a zero budget production and I don’t expect the film to make any money. However, all I offer is an experience, and in return am grateful for any time and knowledge we can all bring to the set.

“This is just a way of getting comfortable with a new crew. A way to hone our craft, and a stepping stone to producing a feature length film that I have written. This could be an incredible opportunity to work on something creative from the ground up and have a lot of fun in the process.

“So, if your passionate about films and you want to take a chance and be a part of a primordial filmmaking team, leave a comment or PM me that your interested and we will start a dialogue.

Promotion

“It goes without saying, because we will be a partnership; all cast and crew members will have a copy of the film for their reel and equally split any profits made.

“I am not a professional, but we all have to start from somewhere, and this is great way for us to enter the game and get our foot in the door.

“I look forward to meeting you all!”

And here’s a bit more info

Production type – Short film

Genre – Thriller, Crime

Location – Plymouth

Possible roles (not limited to)

Producer, Director of photography/ Cinematographer/ Camera operator, Make-up/ Hair/ Costume, Sound recorder/ Foley, SFX/ VFX, Music composer, Editor

Equipment

Car, DSLR camera, Sound recorder, Tripod (5ft10), Wide angle lens (18-55mm), Telephoto lens (70-200mm), Handheld stabiliser.

You can get in touch with Zaki via Facebook

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...