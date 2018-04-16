Live screening special plus Q&A at Grinagog Festival | Oxide Ghosts: The Brass Eye Tapes

Google+ 0 2

Think exclusivity, shared experience and a rare opportunity to unpick the thoughts of a director to one of TV’s classic cult comedies; Oxide Ghosts: The Brass Eye Tapes is calling into the South West at Torquay’s Grinagog Festival.

The film is made up of rare and unseen footage from director Michael Cumming‘s own collection. Michael will be on hand for what have turned out to be incredibly in-depth post screening Q&As.

The events are designed solely for live screenings and were created to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show.

To some the Brass Eye and its creator Chris Morris created fake news, to others it exposed a pompous vulnerability to nonsense, highlighting a world where fake news would thrive.

Catching up with a review of the show on the Guardian, Vanessa Thorpe pointed out that in the face of tabloid outrage (more fake news?) ‘the then Channel 4 chief executive Michael Grade intervened to demand cuts’. That’s Lord Grade of Yarmouth, to you.

Promotion

The darkly bizarre TV show of Cake addiction and Alan Partridge has managed to stand the test of time. Get under its skin on Friday, April 20 at the Grinagog Festival in Torquay. For tickets and times, pop to the Grinagog fest site.

Grinagog Festival | Facebook | Twitter: @GrinagogFest

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...