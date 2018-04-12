Stromboli | smouldering masterpiece erupts at Studio 74, Exeter, with special introduction

Google+ 0 5

Robert Rossellini’s Stomboli is getting a special outing at Studio 74, the Exeter Phoenix, courtesy of The Italian Cultural Association. And there’s a special introduction to accompany the screening.

On hand to help put the flick into context and offer a few insights will be Danielle Hipkins, Associate Professor Italian Cinema Studies, University of Exeter, who will be doing the introduction.

Stromboli was the first collaboration between Roberto Rossellini and Ingrid Bergman (the pair induced steam to come out of the ears of self-righteous commentators back in the day).

The story is ‘a devastating portrait of a woman’s existential crisis, set against the beautiful and forbidding backdrop of a volcanic island’.

‘Balancing the director’s trademark neorealism—exemplified here in a remarkable depiction of the fishermen’s lives and work—with deeply felt melodrama, Stromboli is a revelation,’ says the blurb.

Promotion

Well worth a watch and a re-watch

Stromboli is at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix on Sunday April 15 at 4pm. Get your tickets.

Italian Cultural Association Exeter | Facebook | Twitter: @ExeterItalian

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...