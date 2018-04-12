Fort Box premiere | Crediton outing for Dom Lee’s film which called on 250 people to help create the vision

Google+ 0 20

Not even a fort could withstand the winter’s snow blizzard weather, and the premiere of Dom Lee’s fab Fort Box was postponed. The new date has been released, and we would recommend you hop in your (cardboard box) car and head to Crediton.

Fort Box is an emotionally engaging short film which called on the help of more than 250 people to building the UK’s largest cardboard box fort (and quite possibly the largest outside of America!) for the flick.

The story follows 10-year-old James and his mum, who love nothing more than constructing things from cardboard, darting round the house in their cardboard box car creation [a conveyance we would recommend you take to get to Crediton].

We spoke to director Dom Lee about his filmmaking, including Fort Box (plus the tense supershort Rocketshed).

After the screening there will be a short Q&A with some of the cast and crew.

At the moment Fort Box is doing the rounds of film festivals, bagging a nomination for best Narrative short at the Barcelona Planet Film Festival, so this is great chance to catch the film on its home turf.

Fort Box, Credition premiere April 29.

Check out the Eventbrite page for details and tickets (proceeds from the premiere will be donated to Hospiscare). And there’s a really useful Q&A with Dom about the screening.

