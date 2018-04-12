D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / Premiere / Fort Box premiere | Crediton outing for Dom Lee’s film which called on 250 people to help create the vision

Fort Box premiere | Crediton outing for Dom Lee’s film which called on 250 people to help create the vision

Not even a fort could withstand the winter’s snow blizzard weather, and the premiere of Dom Lee’s fab Fort Box was postponed. The new date has been released, and we would recommend you hop in your (cardboard box) car and head to Crediton.

Fort Box is an emotionally engaging short film which called on the help of more than 250 people to building the UK’s largest cardboard box fort (and quite possibly the largest outside of America!) for the flick.

The story follows 10-year-old James and his mum, who love nothing more than constructing things from cardboard, darting round the house in their cardboard box car creation [a conveyance we would recommend you take to get to Crediton].

We spoke to director Dom Lee about his filmmaking, including Fort Box (plus the tense supershort Rocketshed).

After the screening there will be a short Q&A with some of the cast and crew.

Promotion

At the moment Fort Box is doing the rounds of film festivals, bagging a nomination for best Narrative short at the Barcelona Planet Film Festival, so this is great chance to catch the film on its home turf.

Fort Box, Credition premiere April 29.

Check out the Eventbrite page for details and tickets (proceeds from the premiere will be donated to Hospiscare). And there’s a really useful Q&A with Dom about the screening.

 

Dom Lee | Twitter: @DomLeeFilm | Facebook – Fort Box film

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: