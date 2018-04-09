‘Ultimately uplifting’ | Cornwall films at Celtic Media Festival

Google+ 0 0

‘Ultimately uplifting’ could be the theme that connects the four films from Cornwall that are in the nominations at the Celtic Media Festival, which is taking place in The Ffwrnes, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. May 2 -4

We poured through the film nominations for the Celtic Media Festival and came up with four: The Last Fisherman; Ghost Town; The Horse Whisperer of Bodmin Moor; and Cornwall’s Native Poet Charles Causley. (If we’ve missed any,please pop us a note!)

Three are in the single documentary category, and the other is a documentary in the category of arts.

Here’s a quick run down.

‘Last Fisherman is the story of 72-year-old fisherman Malcolm Baker; the last traditional fisher of the Rame Peninsula, Cornwall,’ directed by James Stier it’s a story that feels hopelessly heavy, with elements of hope.

It was screened at the 2017 Plymouth Film Festival, and here’s what the PFF people had to say: “It’s a truly inspiring and uplifting story highlighting the impacts of continued globalisation, and about the difference we can make as individuals when we put our passion before capitalism, to preserve the important heritage that has come before us.”

‘Ghost Town’ explores the issues facing St.Ives and many coastal communities. Senara Wilson Hodges, spent over a year documenting the build up to the St.Ives referendum and the fall out from it.

(watch a clip on Horse and Country tv)

Dan Wilson is a horse trainer commonly referred to as a ‘Horse Whisperer’. With his remarkable skills, Dan trains horses where others have tried and failed. It’s directed by Gareth Molan.

Charles Causley lived his whole life in Cornwall except for the years he served in the Royal Navy during WW2. He wrote about the people he lived and worked with and about both World Wars. This year is the 100th anniversary of his birth, and the film, Directed by Jane Darke, includes many living poets who respect his work today.

(top image: Still from The Last Fisherman)

