‘Swan Flew’ Jack Nicholswan T-shirt helps raise funds for the RSPB

Leading casual clothing brand, Weird Fish, has introduced a new T-shirt to its RSPB charity clothing range.

Weird Fish has been in partnership with the RSPB since January 2015, raising more than £60,000 with its limited-edition T-shirts. ‘Swan Flew’ is the 10th T-shirt designed exclusively for the charity.

Swan Flew,

‘Swan Flew,’ designed by artist Richard Skipworth, is the latest addition to the range and kick-starts the clothing brand’s continued support of the charity for 2018. The new T-shirt is on sale now for £20, with £5 from each T-shirt donated to the RSPB, the UK’s largest conservation charity.

John Stockton, managing director at Weird Fish, said: “We are proud to continue our partnership with the RSPB for another year. We’re delighted with the response the charity T-shirts continues to receive and we have plans for more exclusively designed T-shirts to be released this summer.

“We have the utmost respect for the work the RSPB does in securing a healthy environment for wildlife. At Weird Fish HQ in Cheltenham, we have an eco-garden which makes an enjoyable outdoor space for our staff. The RSPB kindly helped us out with our garden when we set it up a few years ago, to make it more habitable for wildlife.”

Lynda McCullagh, head of corporate partnerships at the RSPB, commented: “We are thrilled to have been working with Weird Fish since 2015; engaging our supporters to come up with playful puns for the T-shirts and raising vital funds that help us to address the many challenges facing wildlife at this time.

Jack ‘Nicholswan’

“We hope customers and supporters will once again add this fantastic T-shirt to their shopping list and ultimately help the RSPB to give nature a home in our gardens, towns and countryside.”

The new design pays tribute to the cult classic film, starring Jack ‘Nicholswan’. Available in a variety of colours for £20, including Olive, Tango Red and Flint Stone.

‘Swan Flew’ is available to buy nationally from Weird Fish retail stores and online www.weirdfish.co.uk/p/men/ tshirts/i/swan-flew-artist-t- shirt-flint-stone-10317. There are 13 branded stores and stockists, including Debenhams, Cotswold Outdoor, Haskins and Blacks Leisure.

