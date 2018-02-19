The Clay Factory celebrates Cinema For All equipment launch with free screening of The Florida Project

There’s a new chance to put on your own screenings and cinema events in Devon and Cornwall with the launch of a Cinema For All community scheme at The Clay Factory, Ivybridge, and to celebrate there will be a free screening of Sean Baker’s ‘thrillingly vibrant‘ The Florida Project.

From March 24, 2018, a full kit of cinema screening equipment will be available to hire from The Clay Factory, meaning that they can provide community cinema events to some of the hardest to reach communities in the South West. Hires will start from just £25 per use.

To celebrate this spread of cinematic love they are hosting a special launch screening of The Florida Project, entrance is free, there will be drinks and nibbles on sale from RedPod Food and you’ll also be able to find out more about their innovative scheme.

This is a ticket only event so make sure you book your tickets via Eventbrite.

The Clay Factory is committed to providing opportunities for the local community and it’s a destination for art, enterprise, food and culture.

It is run by the social enterprise RedPod Enterprises. Their purpose is to create a vibrant community space and for their profits to make a social impact by helping fund the good work of The Eddystone Trust.

“It’s our view that profit doesn’t have to be a dirty word – not when it can be used to directly help those in communities across the South West,” they say.

Cinema For All is the national support and development organisation for community-led cinema: community cinemas, film clubs and societies.

Since 1946 they have been helping communities across the country to develop and sustain the type of film screenings they want.

The screening and event takes place on Saturday, March 24, 2018 between 3pm and 6pm. Get your tickets on the Eventbrite page, where there’s also info about nibbles, transport and parking.

