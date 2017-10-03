D&CFilm

Devon filmmaker selected at 7th BAFTA-recognised Aesthetica Short Film Festival

Filmmaker Luke Jeffery has been selected out of thousands of entries to screen Hell’s Bells at this year’s Aesthetica Short Film Festival (ASFF), a major UK and BAFTA-recognised film festival now in its seventh year.

Regarded as a creative hub for the avant-garde, ASFF is a hotbed for talent discovery and a key annual event for emerging filmmakers to meet alongside eminent personalities from the world of film.

Aiming to connect emerging and established filmmakers, the festival attracts those passionate about creating original and compelling films.

Chosen for the Official Selection, Luke’s film is in competition to receive several awards, each recognising outstanding talent in filmmaking practise.

These include Best in Category, Festival Winner, People’s Choice Award, amongst other prestigious awards chosen by a jury of industry experts and presented at the infamous Closing Night Awards Ceremony.

Previous ASFF alumni have gone on to exchange ideas and collaborate with some of the world’s most acclaimed talents, achieving further award success with wins at the Academy Awards, BAFTA and Sundance Film Festival.

Screening Times:

Wednesday 8 November
(Subtitled)
11:15 – 12:45
1131

Friday 10 November
12:30 – 14:00
Friargate Theatre

Saturday 11 November
10:00 – 11:30
Yorkshire Museum

Sunday 12 November
14:45 – 16:15
Quad South, York St John University

 

Screening Passes and Event Tickets for this year’s festival can be purchased online at www.asff.co.uk/tickets

Official 2017 Programme: http://aestheti.cc/nvd5k

(image: Charlie Coldfield, Richard Feltham, Marie Cassidy, Magda Cassidy)

(from a press release)

