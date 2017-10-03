Can you plan, shoot and edit a film in just 48 hours?

0 15

Filmmakers, adventurers, thrill seekers and silver screen starlets are invited to take part in Exeter’s 11th annual 48-Hour Film Challenge to write, shoot and edit a 3-minute film in just 48 hours. This year’s best films will be shown on the big screen at Exeter Phoenix during a special screening at the annual Two Short Nights Film Festival (30 Nov – 2 Dec).

The unusual format of the 48-Hour Film Challenge creates an opportunity for creative discovery. With a common theme, last year’s teams produced a diverse collection of films with titles like For a Few Likes More, Love and Translation and Madopoly.

And Team Candyland’s winning film, Little Billy Matches, was the tale of a match battling against darkness as told through animated felt.

Open to filmmakers of all levels, participating teams need only a good imagination and camera to get involved. Groups can register between Mon 2 Oct and Wed 8 Nov to take part. Then, on Fri 10 Nov, teams will be presented with a theme, prop and a piece of text to inspire their new masterpiece.

After 48 hours, teams will submit their completed films to be selected for screening on Thu 30 Dec at the Two Short Nights Film Festival. Films screened at the festival will be eligible for the coveted Best 48 Hour Film Award and Audience Choice Award.

Free to enter, teams simply need to register before the Wed 8 Nov deadline at www.twoshortnights.com/48-hour-film.

(from a press release)

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...