D&CFilm

D&CFilm is the best place to come for the world of film in Devon and Cornwall. D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image. There are reviews of latest releases and DVDs plus film features, film interviews and film news.

Main navigation

You are here: Home / News / Can you plan, shoot and edit a film in just 48 hours?

Can you plan, shoot and edit a film in just 48 hours?

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on Facebook15

Filmmakers, adventurers, thrill seekers and silver screen starlets are invited to take part in Exeter’s 11th annual 48-Hour Film Challenge to write, shoot and edit a 3-minute film in just 48 hours. This year’s best films will be shown on the big screen at Exeter Phoenix during a special screening at the annual Two Short Nights Film Festival (30 Nov – 2 Dec).

The unusual format of the 48-Hour Film Challenge creates an opportunity for creative discovery. With a common theme, last year’s teams produced a diverse collection of films with titles like For a Few Likes More, Love and Translation and Madopoly.

And Team Candyland’s winning film, Little Billy Matcheswas the tale of a match battling against darkness as told through animated felt.

Open to filmmakers of all levels, participating teams need only a good imagination and camera to get involved. Groups can register between Mon 2 Oct and Wed 8 Nov to take part. Then, on Fri 10 Nov, teams will be presented with a theme, prop and a piece of text to inspire their new masterpiece.

After 48 hours, teams will submit their completed films to be selected for screening on Thu 30 Dec at the Two Short Nights Film Festival. Films screened at the festival will be eligible for the coveted Best 48 Hour Film Award and Audience Choice Award.

Free to enter, teams simply need to register before the Wed 8 Nov deadline at www.twoshortnights.com/48-hour-film.

 

(from a press release)

£ 0
Personal Info

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: