Buckfastleigh Cinema shortlisted for Cinema for All award

0 8

Buckfastleigh Cinema, a community film society, has been shortlisted by Cinema for All in the category of Best New Society in the UK for 2017.

The Cinema For All awards are the leading recognition of independent cinema in the UK with a ceremony taking place in Sheffield in November.

Buckfastleigh Cinema is up against four other new societies.

Simon Rines, founder of Buckfastleigh Cinema, says the shortlisting is a testimony to the efforts made by a lot of people in town.

“We have a dedicated team of volunteers who put in a big effort to make the experience special,” said Simon.

“When we started, we decided that we didn’t want to simply have a few rows of seats and a wobbly tripod screen, we wanted to create a special night out and become a focus for the community. We invested in a large screen and a high-powered projector.

“However, our themed cocktail bar has also proved a huge hit. We dress the bar area with movie posters, subtle lighting and create themed cocktails and play appropriate background music for each film.

“Upstairs we have created more of a cabaret atmosphere, using stage lighting and clusters of chairs around tables so that people can bring their drinks in to watch the film. We have a live pianist and run self-deprecating ads for local businesses as part of the programme.

“We also made a big effort to ensure that the cinema is affordable with tickets at £5 for adults and £2 for under 16s.

“Our bar prices are kept low with high-quality wines and beers at £2 and cocktails at £3.

“We also make a big effort for those not wishing to drink alcohol and have a range of soft drinks and a ‘mocktail’ for each film. It means that a family of four can have a night out with tickets and a drink for everyone for less than £20.”

Simon says that the audience response has been fantastic.

“We have a lot of regulars now and they have been great. We did have one film where we had major problems with the sound, but our audience forgave us and have been coming back since.

“We are just volunteers and things will occasionally go wrong, but on the whole the nights have run very smoothly and we’ve shown some fantastic films.

“It would also be remiss not to thank the local shops and businesses who have supported us as well as Buckfastleigh Town Hall Trust – we couldn’t have done it without their help.”

The next film on show is 1940s classic Casablanca starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman on Saturday 7 October at Buckfastleigh Town Hall. The bar opens at 7.30pm with a programme start at 8.30pm. Tickets are available on the door or from local shops.

(from a press release)

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...