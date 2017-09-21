My Way Out: documentary about femininity, gender and sexuality with Basque transvestite Yogurinha Borova (crowdfunder)

0 5

“We believe that transphobia and homophobia have no place in the 21st century (it never did!),” say the team behind the documentary My Way Out.

“And so we are giving a platform to transvestites, cross-dressers, non-gender people, transexual children and to individuals and associations who are doing an excellent job in favour of the LGBT community, so that they can voice their opinions, their concerns, their hopes and dreams, uncensored and free to tell it like it is.”

The film, whose Spanish title is Ni Naiz Naizena, is on the look out for funding through the Goteo site, with contributions starting with the immensely affordable €5. You could get a special online preview for just €25. And for donating €500 you’ll get so many goodies you’ll need extra shelf space.

Directed by Izaskun Arandia, the documentary “will get to know Eduardo Gaviña, photographer, DJ and all around artist, and also his alter ego, the fabulous Yogurinha Borova, through his friends, family and colleagues.”

Izaskun met Yogurinha six years ago.

“I first met the character, Yogurinha, who I thought was marvellous, over the top, extroverted, witty and bold. But when I met Eduardo, I completed fell in love with the person: so talented, humble, shy and unassuming, that I couldn’t quite believe that these two extremes could live within one person,” says Izaskun on the crowdfunder site.

They started making a documentary, but…

“At the beginning of 2017 we witnessed, in disbelief, how a bus broadcasting a transphobic message traveled the streets and roads of Spain, spreading hatred and a vision of the world that is rancid and unacceptable.

“Confronted with these intolerable actions our project takes on vital importance for the right dissemination of information related to LGBTIQ issues.”

Way back on D&CFilm we featured some of Izaskun’s work as a producer on To Say Goodbye (among others) and her project The Laundrette Sessions.

Now she is currently developing three feature-length documentaries: My Way Out, Burlesque Confessions by Iban del Campo and Draft Dodgers by Lander Garro.

We’ve just touched the surface of the story behind My Way Out, pop over to the crowdfunder to find out more, see if you can collaborate and to donate.

We would like to create a documentary that invites the public to reflect on and talk about issues such as transexualism, gender and sexual diversity with acceptance and normality.

