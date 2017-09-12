Exeter and Plymouth venues for The Film London Jarman Award national tour

0 6

This year’s Film London Jarman Award tour will see the best in contemporary artists’ filmmaking taken to venues across the UK from 30 September – 19 November, including screenings at Plymouth and Exeter.

Featuring work from the six artists shortlisted for the 2017 Jarman Award, the tour will offer art and film lovers the chance to explore a diverse range of groundbreaking work, from Marianna Simnett’s darkly gothic fairy tale to Lawrence Abu Hamdan’s Rubber Coated Steel – a film that operates in the field of human rights activism.

The 2017 tour encompasses England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with screenings, exhibitions and artist talks at 12 major arts venues from Manchester and Margate to Belfast and Liverpool.

The tour will culminate in a special weekend at Whitechapel Gallery on 18-19 November, which will feature installations, events and one-off performances.

The tour will visit Home, Manchester; Spike Island, Bristol; Plymouth Arts Centre; Towner, Eastbourne; Fact, Liverpool; The Mac, Belfast; Nottingham Contemporary; Firstsite, Colchester; Turner Contemporary, Margate; Exeter Phoenix and Whitechapel Gallery.

Nominated by experts across the UK contemporary film and arts sectors, the Jury who selected this year’s shortlist are: Iwona Blazwick OBE, Director, Whitechapel Gallery; Andrea Lissoni, Film and International Art Curator, Tate Modern and Film London Board Member; Catherine Bray, Editor, Random Acts, Channel 4; Shona Illingworth, Artist; Peter Taylor, Director, Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival and Tyrone Walker-Hebborn, Director, Genesis Cinema.

The winner of the Award and £10,000 prize will be announced on 20 November 2017 at a special ceremony at the Whitechapel Gallery. Channel 4 will also support the award by commissioning a number of the artists to produce new films for their acclaimed Random Acts arts strand.

The 2017 Jarman Award Tour:

Part I:

Melanie Manchot, Out of Bounds (B), 2016, 12min

Charlotte Prodger, BRIDGIT, 2016, 32min

Adham Faramawy, Janus Collapse, 2016, 10min

Part II:

Marianna Simnett, The Needle and the Larynx, 2016, 15min

Oreet Ashery, Revisiting Genesis – Episode 2, 2016, 8min

Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Rubber Coated Steel, 2016, 22min

Melanie Manchot, Out of Bounds (A), 2016, 5min

Events:

The MAC, Belfast

Saturday 30 September, 7pm with Marianna Simnett, part of AMINI 17 Festival Free event, but tickets must be booked online or reserved at box office.

Entry to this event is also included in AMINI 17 festival pass

https://themaclive.com/art-exhibitions/talks-tours-and-events

HOME, Manchester

Sunday 1 October, 3:30pm

with Marianna Simnett

Tickets: £7 Full / £5 concs

http://homemcr.org/

FACT, Liverpool

Wednesday 11 October, 7pm

with Melanie Manchot

Tickets: £4 /£3 (concessions)

http://www.fact.co.uk/

Spike Island, Bristol

Wednesday 18 October, 6pm

with Oreet Ashery

Tickets: £5 /£3 (concessions)

http://www.spikeisland.org.uk/

Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne

Programme on the loop – 18-22 October, 10 am – 5pm (except during the artist’s talk on 21 October), Free

Talk with Adham Faramawy – Saturday 21 October, 2pm

Tickets for the talk: Free, booking essential

http://www.townereastbourne.org.uk/

01323 434670

Exeter Phoenix

Tuesday 24 October, 7:30pm

with Adham Faramawy

Tickets: £6

www.exeterphoenix.org.uk

Plymouth Arts Centre

Wednesday 25 October, 5:30pm

with Oreet Ashery

Tickets: £3/ free for PAC Home Members

https://plymouthartscentre.org/whats-on/jarman-award-2017-qa/

Nottingham Contemporary

Tuesday 31 October, 6:30pm

with

Free, booking essential

http://www.nottinghamcontemporary.org/

Firstsite, Colchester

Wednesday 1 November, 7pm

with Melanie Manchot

Free, booking essential

http://firstsite.uk/

Glasgow Film Theatre

Sunday 12 November

Tickets: TBC

http://www.glasgowfilm.org/theatre

Turner Contemporary, Margate

Thursday 16 November, 6pm

with Lawrence Abu Hamdan

Free, booking essential

https://www.turnercontemporary.org/

Whitechapel Gallery

Saturday 18 & Sunday 19 November, 11:30 am – 6:00 pm

Screenings, talks and performances

with all the 2017 Jarman Award shortlisted artists

Full programme – TBC

Tickets: £5 per each day

http://www.whitechapelgallery.org/

(top image: Simnett: The Needle and the Larynx, still)

(from a press release)

