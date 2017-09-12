Exeter and Plymouth venues for The Film London Jarman Award national tour

This year’s Film London Jarman Award tour will see the best in contemporary artists’ filmmaking taken to venues across the UK from 30 September – 19 November, including screenings at Plymouth and Exeter.
Featuring work from the six artists shortlisted for the 2017 Jarman Award, the tour will offer art and film lovers the chance to explore a diverse range of groundbreaking work, from Marianna Simnett’s darkly gothic fairy tale to Lawrence Abu Hamdan’s Rubber Coated Steel – a film that operates in the field of human rights activism.
The 2017 tour encompasses England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with screenings, exhibitions and artist talks at 12 major arts venues from Manchester and Margate to Belfast and Liverpool.
The tour will culminate in a special weekend at Whitechapel Gallery on 18-19 November, which will feature installations, events and one-off performances.
The tour will visit Home, Manchester; Spike Island, Bristol; Plymouth Arts Centre; Towner, Eastbourne; Fact, Liverpool; The Mac, Belfast; Nottingham Contemporary; Firstsite, Colchester; Turner Contemporary, Margate; Exeter Phoenix and Whitechapel Gallery.
Nominated by experts across the UK contemporary film and arts sectors, the Jury who selected this year’s shortlist are: Iwona Blazwick OBE, Director, Whitechapel Gallery; Andrea Lissoni, Film and International Art Curator, Tate Modern and Film London Board Member; Catherine Bray, Editor, Random Acts, Channel 4; Shona Illingworth, Artist; Peter Taylor, Director, Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival and Tyrone Walker-Hebborn, Director, Genesis Cinema.
The winner of the Award and £10,000 prize will be announced on 20 November 2017 at a special ceremony at the Whitechapel Gallery. Channel 4 will also support the award by commissioning a number of the artists to produce new films for their acclaimed Random Acts arts strand.
The 2017 Jarman Award Tour:
Part I:
Melanie Manchot, Out of Bounds (B), 2016, 12min
Charlotte Prodger, BRIDGIT, 2016, 32min
Adham Faramawy, Janus Collapse, 2016, 10min
Part II:
Marianna Simnett, The Needle and the Larynx, 2016, 15min
Oreet Ashery, Revisiting Genesis – Episode 2, 2016, 8min
Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Rubber Coated Steel, 2016, 22min
Melanie Manchot, Out of Bounds (A), 2016, 5min
Events:
The MAC, Belfast
Saturday 30 September, 7pm with Marianna Simnett, part of AMINI 17 Festival Free event, but tickets must be booked online or reserved at box office.
Entry to this event is also included in AMINI 17 festival pass
https://themaclive.com/art-exhibitions/talks-tours-and-events
HOME, Manchester
Sunday 1 October, 3:30pm
with Marianna Simnett
Tickets: £7 Full / £5 concs
FACT, Liverpool
Wednesday 11 October, 7pm
with Melanie Manchot
Tickets: £4 /£3 (concessions)
Spike Island, Bristol
Wednesday 18 October, 6pm
with Oreet Ashery
Tickets: £5 /£3 (concessions)
http://www.spikeisland.org.uk/
Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne
Programme on the loop – 18-22 October, 10 am – 5pm (except during the artist’s talk on 21 October), Free
Talk with Adham Faramawy – Saturday 21 October, 2pm
Tickets for the talk: Free, booking essential
http://www.townereastbourne.org.uk/
01323 434670
Exeter Phoenix
Tuesday 24 October, 7:30pm
with Adham Faramawy
Tickets: £6
Plymouth Arts Centre
Wednesday 25 October, 5:30pm
with Oreet Ashery
Tickets: £3/ free for PAC Home Members
https://plymouthartscentre.org/whats-on/jarman-award-2017-qa/
Nottingham Contemporary
Tuesday 31 October, 6:30pm
with
Free, booking essential
http://www.nottinghamcontemporary.org/
Firstsite, Colchester
Wednesday 1 November, 7pm
with Melanie Manchot
Free, booking essential
Glasgow Film Theatre
Sunday 12 November
Tickets: TBC
http://www.glasgowfilm.org/theatre
Turner Contemporary, Margate
Thursday 16 November, 6pm
with Lawrence Abu Hamdan
Free, booking essential
https://www.turnercontemporary.org/
Whitechapel Gallery
Saturday 18 & Sunday 19 November, 11:30 am – 6:00 pm
Screenings, talks and performances
with all the 2017 Jarman Award shortlisted artists
Full programme – TBC
Tickets: £5 per each day
http://www.whitechapelgallery.org/
(top image: Simnett: The Needle and the Larynx, still)
(from a press release)
Leave a Reply