When weddings go bad – explore Bridezilla territory with The Aisle, a new comedy/drama short

‘Welcome to the inner sanctum of bride to be Becky, where you will find fear, anger, rage and doubt,’ says the blurb to new short film The Aisle. It’s a world anyone who’s been to a wedding would recognise, but The Aisle is specially informed by behind-the-scenes experiences of writer, director and wedding photographer, Jimmy Swindells.

The flick has already picked up an Exeter Phoenix bursary, and is putting out a fundraising call to help get the movie made.

“No matter how much you can plan your life and organise, things don’t always work out just as you’d hoped,” says Jimmy in the fundraising push for the comedy drama.

“This project was inspired by my time photographing weddings after I left university,” says Jimmy, “and focuses on the comedy, fear, anger and family bashing that I witnessed behind closed doors, often in the lead up to the bride walking down the aisle.”

Here’s the story: ‘event planner Becky is getting married in less than an hour. A series of problems begin to ruin her perfect day and push her into Bridezilla territory. Thankfully her old Dad is there to pick up the pieces and to reveal a surprise that puts what’s really important into perspective, before she calls the whole thing off.’

As well as writer director Jimmy, the talented team behind the film are award-winning Director of Photography Ross Gill, with filmmaker, photojournalist and self-proclaimed ‘nerd’ Silver Levy-So as producer.

And the cast is in place – pop over to the Kickstarter page to see who the cast are.

While you’re there you can check out the list of rewards on offer for your funding pledges. From an “I’d like to raise a toast…” for a fiver, to the one-and-only offer of a day on set (shouting ‘action’ and ‘cut’ no less), and including screen time plus other gift props and special awards, a snip at just £1,000.

If you’re producer pockets are less deep, but you want something special check, out the other awards, featuring a host of special designs from the film’s designer Snork.

The money would go towards kit hire, location fees, and food.

As an Exeter Phoenix bursary film, The Aisle will get its premiere at the Two Short Nights film festival in Exeter on December 1.

The last words go to the filmmakers themselves.

“Ultimately we want to share an entertaining story with you, to make you laugh and perhaps even reconsider your relationships with those people in life which we can sometimes take for granted.”

Check out The Aisle Kickstart page for more about the film, see the cast and experience the other special awards.

(Pst, they are also looking for some help with wedding dresses…)

