Blockbusting summer break

With summer blockbusters and outdoor cinemas to explore, we’re avoiding the glare of the sun until at least September, when we’ll be back with even more of the region’s cinematic offerings.

During the time we’ll also be exploring the possibility of our office bus pass being viable up country. And whether we should spend more time on actors as well as directors.

In the meantime, check out our interviews so far with the current crop of Exeter Phoenix bursary filmmakers, with more to follow.

Explore our back catalogue of reviews, interviews and news.

And if you’re a filmmaker, get in touch.

