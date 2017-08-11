6 6

Plymouth entertainers and businesses join forces for an extra special Open Air Cinema season Plymouth Arts Centre looks forward to a programme of talks, dancing, and good old fashioned dressing up as it gears up for its Open Air Cinema, soon to take place at the waterfront landmarks of Mount Edgcumbe, Tinside Lido and Royal William Yard.

Darth Vader and the Storm Troopers will be patrolling the slopes of Mount Edgcumbe for Rogue One on 19th August, courtesy of Star Wars themed charity costuming group Dart Vader. Ask them for a selfie – if you dare!

Everyone loves a good shark movie, proven by the fact that Jaws at Tinside has sold out within hours for the second year running. However the arts centre is conscious that these beautiful, powerful creatures are under threat more than ever, so have invited the National Marine Aquarium and Shark Trust to the screenings of Jaws and The Shallows on the 26th and 26th August. They will be demonstrating shark artefacts and giving a talk about their conservation.

Dance group Mad About Swing will bring the rhythms and vibe of the 1930s & 1940s swing era into the 21st Century, for the film of the year, La La Land, when it is screened at Royal William Yard on 8th September.

Plymouth Arts Centre has secured generous sponsorship for its Open Air Cinema events from a number of local businesses: Vospers, Plymouth College of Art, Plymouth Citybus, Rock City Stage Crew, Luscombe’s Drinks and Tors Vodka.

Vospers, who are supporting for a third year, will be displaying a different brand new car at each of the screenings for audiences to discover.

Darren Bennett, senior marketing executive for Vospers said “Vospers are thrilled to be involved with Plymouth’s very own outdoor film festival for a third year! It’s a fantastic series of events and can only help to increase Plymouth’s visibility as the vibrant, cultural city it is.”

Sponsoring this year’s Open Air Cinema season for the first time is Plymouth College of Art, a specialist independent art school. With world-class facilities, the college is making waves in the academic world and helping to put Plymouth firmly on the creative industry map.

A recent partnership with the British Film Institute, an ongoing partnership with the Aesthetica Short Film Festival and guest lectures from cinema icons such as Jan Harlan and Ben Wheatley highlights their dedication to supporting budding filmmakers and the cinema industry.

Plymouth Citybus’s 34/34A bus services the route to Millbay, providing ideal transport to the Royal William Yard and Mount Edgcumbe screenings.

“Plymouth Citybus are proud community partners.

“Our key values include community and collaboration which we believe are shared by Plymouth Arts Centre. As the biggest transport provider in Plymouth being involved in local events and supporting local people is very important to us.

“We operate a modern fleet in Plymouth and East Cornwall where every journey is taken care of.”

Anna Navas, Plymouth Arts Centre Film Programmer, said “The mix of films we have for our Open Air Cinema events this year feels perfect.

“I can’t wait to see Singing In the Rain at Tinside and La La Land is one of my favourite films of the year and it’s going to be magical seeing this in the perfect RWY setting.

“From silver screen classics to the big crowd pleasers like Grease at Mount Edgcumbe, this feels like a perfect end to the summer.”



