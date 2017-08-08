Costume designer / maker required for sci fi feature

6 25

Small, independent film company based in Exeter, Rendered Pictures, are currently in post production with their latest sci fi feature entitled Alien Outbreak and on the lookout for a costume designer/maker.

They are looking for someone to design and make a cloak with hood and long sleeves. Take a gander at the pictures to give yourself an idea of what they are looking for.

They are based in Exeter so a local designer would be desirable to enable easy collaboration.

These images are just examples – creative ideas welcome! They are looking for designs for the cloak only not the masks/prop elements as pictured.

This is a paid position, to be discussed further.

If you are interested in this project please email them at

amanda@renderedpictures.co.uk

Rendered Pictures | Facebook | Twitter: @neiljohnrowe

