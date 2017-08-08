D&CFilm

Costume designer / maker required for sci fi feature

Small, independent film company based in Exeter, Rendered Pictures, are currently in post production with their latest sci fi feature entitled Alien Outbreak and on the lookout for a costume designer/maker.

They are looking for someone to design and make a cloak with hood and long sleeves. Take a gander at the pictures to give yourself an idea of what they are looking for.

They are based in Exeter so a local designer would be desirable to enable easy collaboration.

rendered pictures costume idea

These images are just examples – creative ideas welcome! They are looking for designs for the cloak only not the masks/prop elements as pictured.

costume idea for rendered pictures

This is a paid position, to be discussed further.

If you are interested in this project please email them at
amanda@renderedpictures.co.uk

 

Rendered Pictures | Facebook | Twitter: @neiljohnrowe

 

