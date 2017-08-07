Find yourself in video games: free talk on narrative, identity and agency in video games

6 11

Where do you go to when you identify with a character in film or video game? In her free lunchtime talk at Plymouth Arts Centre, Dr Hannah Wood will discuss Between Self and Other’: Player-characters, narrative, agency and identity in video games.

The talk will complement the arts centre’s exhibition David Blandy and Larry Achiampong’s Finding Fanon Sequence, which includes the film trilogy Finding Fanon – a moving and multi-layered exploration of race, identity and globalisation inspired by the radical thinker Frantz Fanon.

Among other things, the films include footage of the artists wandering the deserted scenarios of Grand Theft Auto.

Dr Hannah Wood is the founder of Plymouth-based Story Juice and creator of 2014’s interactive theatre game Resurgam.

She is also a writer, narrative designer and interactive artist who makes live, digital and live-digital interactive theatre and games. And ‘her doctoral research at the University of Exeter was on Playable Stories and the negotiation of narrative and player agency in video games’.

The talk should appeal to an audience interested in moving image and interactive theatre.

The lunchtime talk with Dr Hannah Wood takes place on Wednesday, August 9, at 1pm. It’s free open to all and there’s no need to book.

