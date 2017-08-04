D&CFilm

From Devon to LA: Scareycrows vlog charts the journey

Comedy horror flick Scareycrows is getting its premiere in LA on September 22, and to chart the journey from sleepy seaside town (albeit populated by scary Scareycrows) to the city of Angles, director Lucy Townsend and producer Diana Townsend are creating a series of vlogs.

The first makes the LA announcement, and has some news of a UK premiere for those closer to home – psst, it’s in Exeter, but you’ll have to watch the vlog to find out where.

The second vlog revisits some of the films locations and meets the other writer of the film, and the mysterious inspirational ‘Victoria’.

To keep up-to-date with the Scareycrows LA vlog, subscribe to the Inspired Toad YouTube channel, or follow @scareycrowmovie on Twitter. 

Meanwhile, here’s the Scareycrows trailer.

 

(top image: Scareycrows, courtesy of Mike Alsford)

