Can you help? A call for camera operators

We’ve caught wind of a call for camera operators to help film the Sidmouth Fringe Sessions.

Cameras are provided, as is entry to the festival, food and drinks. Although this is an expenses only project.

The Sidmouth Fringe Sessions are ‘a series of intimate musical performances spread over 5 nights (7.15pm – late)’

They need camera operators for the Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you love intimate music and film it could be a wonderful way to experience the festival and have your food and drink provided.

To offer your help, or to find out more, get in touch with Kit on cm403@ex.ac.uk

Take a look at what 2016 was like on the Sidmouth Fringe Sessions YouTube page, and check out the compilation.

