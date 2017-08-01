The Hardest Fight: help fund a mental health and boxing short

6 7

The Hardest Fight is Owain Astles’ film about ‘a young boxer struggling against depression in the lead up to their first fight’. To help get the short made, the filmmakers are looking to crowdfund some extra finance.

The Hardest Fight is part of Owain’s bigger project to raise awareness of mental health in boxing, and how the sport can be used as an effective way to combat depression and anxiety.

Owain has a track record of socially responsible filmmaking, including his Sleeping Rough film, which will be screened through schools and at the Big Issue’s The Big Sleep Out.

‘The Hardest Fight,’ says the LiveTree blurb, ‘is a film-based campaign we’ve set up aiming to raise awareness of mental health issues in sport and to look at how boxing has helped many people to cope with depression, anxiety and stress.’

They’ve spoken to boxing gyms, mental health professionals and many young people who’ve been positively affected by boxing, and threaded throughout the film will be snippets of interviews providing a background to the thoughts and feelings of the young boxer.

The film has won an Exeter Phoenix bursary and will get it’s premiere screening at its Two Short Nights film festival.

There are a range of pledges for the campaign – eight in all, ranging from £5 for a special thank you to £1,000 for associate producer status.

Also, 3% of the pledges goes to the charity Football Beyond Borders.

Go to the Hardest Fight page to hear Owain talk about the film and find out more about the team, and the rewards that are on offer.

