D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image.

£5 tickets on offer at Studio 74 this August!

Get some welcome relief from the sun/ rain/ etc (delete where applicable) in the cinematic sanctuary that is Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix, as they offer tickets at just £5!

But best be quick, there are only so many £5 tickets in the bag for each screening.

This is what they say:

“See breathtaking animation, revel in mystery or take a look at the intimate lives of cats of Istanbul – for just £5 for films in August!

“Book now – there are a limited number of £5 tickets available for each screening. Your discount will be applied when you get to the checkout. Give our box office a call on 01392 667080 if you have any problems!”

Films coming up include: Baby Driver, My Life as a Courgette, David Lynch: The Art Life; Kedi; The Beguiled, with a special introduction; and The Red Turtle.

Check out times and book your tickets.

And if you want to relaxing in the cool summer evenings, stroll over to the Exeter Outdoor Cinema at Northernhay Gardens.

