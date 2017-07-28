Filmmaking competition with £300 prize money to celebrate 20 years of The Bill Douglas Cinema Museum

4 10

The Bill Douglas Cinema Museum, housed at Exeter University, is running a filmmaking competition to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Not only will the winning flick bag a cool £300, but it will get a screening in front of a host of industry and academic big wigs at the reception to mark the museum’s anniversary.

Bill Douglas’ films managed to arouse deep passions – look no further than the person who travelled from Edinburgh to Exeter for a screening of Bill’s Comrades earlier this year.

And the BFI calls the Bill Douglas Trilogy ‘three of the most compelling and critically acclaimed films about childhood ever made’.

The competition is calling on filmmakers to be inspired by Bill’s films, or the collections at the museum.

As the blurb will attest ‘the museum contains over 75,000 artefacts covering over 300 years of moving image history and is the premier film museum in the UK’, but that doesn’t do justice to small wonders the museum contains – small to a modern world which has lived through moving image miracles, but beguiling when imagined for the first time.

That combo of moving image historia and film was elegantly combined by Bill himself with the Lanternist character in Comrades.

You can, of course, pursue some of the collection on line. Find out more about Bill, and check out his films on DVD or via the BFI.

And for a more ‘hands on’ approach, you can pop to the museum’s galleries in Exeter. They are free and open every day from 10am to 5pm.

For full T&Cs and details about how to submit, go to the Bill Douglas Museum site, but for now know this: films must be between 1 minute and 15 minutes in length; and the deadline is Friday, October 13, 2017.

