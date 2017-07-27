Exeter’s Big Screen In The Park is bigger than ever this summer!

7 8

Big Screen in the Park is back for 2017 and with seven nights of open air screenings, cinema is bigger than ever!

The city’s largest outdoor cinema event, Big Screen In The Park, takes place this year at Northernhay Gardens from Monday 7th to Sunday 13th of August.

Visitors to the annual event, which sold out multiple screenings in 2015 and 2016, will enjoy more films than have ever been screened before, a fully stocked bar, luscious coffee, and scrumptious food on the night.

It’s a unique opportunity to experience the magic of the movies on a huge 10m outdoor screen, with the illuminated Cathedral City as a stunning backdrop.

The film line up will treat locals and holidaymakers to cult classics, family favourites and new releases through out the week.

There is love and laughter from the much celebrated La La Land and British classic Four Weddings And A Funeral. Thrill and intrigue from 60s Hitchcock masterpiece Psycho and cult classic Donnie Darko. Blockbuster space adventure Rogue One: A Star Wars Story promises to be a spectacular addition to the programme. And those who are young at heart will enjoy Monsters, Inc. and coming of age indie hit Hunt For The Wilderpeople.

Big Screen In The Park 2017 is supported by Princesshay Exeter, Exeter BID, Tarquins Gin and St Austell Brewery.

Tickets on sale now from bigscreeninthepark.co.uk or by calling Exeter Phoenix’s box office on 01392 667080.

Listings information

Big Screen In The Park

Mon 7 – Sun 13 Aug, Northernhay Gardens, gates open at 7pm, films start approx. 9pm £6 in advance / £7 on the door (Additional £4 to use one of our deckchairs). Tickets available in advance from bigscreeninthepark.com or by calling 01392 667080

This year ’ s films

Four Weddings and A Funeral (15), Mon 7 Aug

Mike Newell, UK, 113 mins, 1994

This is the best of British – a simple and ingenious story of a loveable, floppy haired Englishman and his friends navigating the awfulness of marriage… only to admit that it’s all rather lovely once you’ve found the one.

Monsters, Inc. (U), Tue 8 Aug

Pete Docter, USA, 92 mins, 2001

Ah… who doesn’t love Pixar? Throw in some tentacle-wiggling, teeth-baring monsters and a wobbly toddler named Boo and you’ve got an instant classic.

Psycho (15), Wed 9 Aug

Alfred Hitchcock, USA, 109 mins, 1960

In the words of Norman Bates, we all go a little mad sometimes. Hitchcock’s most twisted and stirring masterpiece takes to the big screen for a night of jumps and perfectly suspenseful thrills… and that infamous shower scene.

Hunt For The Wilderpeople (12A), Thu 10 Aug

Taika Waititi, New Zealand, 97 mins, 2016

Nature just got gangster. This off-kilter indie comedy smashed box offices across the world and made nearly every ‘best of 2016’ list going. In a rollercoaster ride through some of the funniest scenes you might see all year, an improbable pair take an unexpected journey through the New Zealand bush.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A), Fri 11 Aug

Gareth Edwards, USA, 131 mins, 2016

You just can’t beat watching an epic space story under the night sky and this year we’ve got a corker for you. Loaded with action and adventure this sleek, exhiliarating journey tells the story of a group of unlikely heroes who become responsible for stealing the plans to the Death Star.

La La Land (12A), Sat 12 Aug

Damian Chazelle, USA, 128 mins, 2016

They dance, they sing, they fall in love. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, and winner of 5 Oscars, 5 Baftas and a triumph of other awards, La La Land brings the magic back to the movies.

Donnie Darko (15), Sun 13 Aug

Richard Kelly, USA, 113 mins, 2001

October 1988 and a small town is about to witness the end of the world. In a magnificently bizarre hybrid of suburban paranoia and apocalyptic teenage angst, a young Jake Gyllenhaal portrays brilliant but troubled teen Donnie Darko.

(from a press release)

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...