Location scouts: film community called on to help scout a sandy beach

A filmmaker got in touch in a bid to find a sandy beach that would be suitable for a short film shoot. We thought we’d draw on the knowledge and expertise of the D&CFilm community to see what we could come up with.

The film in question is actress Marnie Baxter’s first short film as a director. She’s in the process of trying to find a sandy beach that would be amenable to a small film crew for a 2/3 day shoot.

“Ideally we’d shoot in early spring 2018 – so it’s a wee way off,” Marnie told D&CFilm.

“I feel that it would help us hugely to have a location in mind in terms of budgeting/scheduling and also funding options, which is why I’m getting in touch early on.”

The location has to be a sandy beach, which is near enough somewhere that could accommodate the cast and crew, and would feel empty (they would work around people being on the beach, obvs!)

They also need an empty car park and a path.

It’s a short film, which means the budget is tight so they are looking for somewhere that wouldn’t charge. As well as credits on the film they say they would be happy to shoot some shots for a Facebook page or other online outlets in way of appreciation.

Any suggestions – including any permissions that might be needed – please get in touch! And please share!

Pop a comment below, add to Facebook or reply via Twitter, or get in touch with Marnie yourself on marnie@firstpersonproductions. co.uk

(Also, get in touch if you know of any local authorities or businesses that might be interested in helping.)

