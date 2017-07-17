Get Digital! with the Cornwall Film Festival: new project aims to provide media training for young people

6 3

Get Digital! is Cornwall Film Festival‘s new BEACON project, funded by the Big Lottery Fund. A brand new digital media project that aims to provide young people, aged 11-24 with better access to media training in Cornwall.

Over the next 12 months CFF will help different community, school and youth groups across Cornwall to produce a creative piece of work linked to their communities; that could be writing workshops where young people will gain practical skills, learning about blogs, writing for social media, platforms and digital content.

There could be technical training with industry professional for a moving image boot camp that will be published on Youtube, creating a successful channel, a series of vlogging pieces, or developing a new game, VR, augmented reality or a piece of broadcast media.

Cornwall Film Festival will give 10 hours of training from industry professionals, with a 2 hour fun session to start groups off, together with a youth worker or mentor that will be attached to the programme.

They plan to assemble a six groups of approximately 20 young people to benefit from this project and help develop a project that is important to their local community.

Festival Trustee Ben Howe told D&CFilm: “This is a great new project, additional to GCSE work that will give people more of an idea of how the media industry works, and give people time to think and develop their interests”

Ben first got involved in the Cornwall Film Festival through the BFI Film Academy and is now studying on the BA (Hons) Television at Falmouth University. He has been a Trustee of CFF for the last 6 months and is responsible for projects targeting young people.

Are you a youth, community or school group? CFF will be looking for groups to participate over the next month.

If you work with a group of young people who might be interested, contact info@cornwallfilmfestival.com with the subject heading GET DIGITAL!

