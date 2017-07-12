Bill Murray’s outside: Get ready for a night out under the stars, watching the stars at Dartington

6 5

Outdoor cinema returns to the Dartington estate (20 to 22 July) while the nights are warm – with modern and classic films worth getting a folding chair out for.

Choose from Sophia Coppola’s La Traviata [U] (Thursday), Ryan Gosling in the multi-award winning musical La La Land [12A] (Friday) and the one and only original Ghostbusters [12A] (Saturday) with Sigourney Weaver and a young Bill Murray.

Cinema manager Jim Whittle said: ‘This year we’re on the Great Lawn for the first time – so audiences will have a really stunning backdrop.

‘Don’t forget to bring what you fancy to sit on, whether it’s a cushion, picnic blanket or folding chair. And it’s a short step into the rest of our sublime gardens for a stroll as you wait for the sun to go down.’

Audiences are invited to make a night of it with a meal beforehand at The Green Table cafe now open to 8pm, or a drink in the White Hart inn open to 11pm.

The Barn team have been hosting outdoor cinema for seven years to make the most of Dartington’s beautiful gardens. Once again this year they’ll also be taking their kit on the road for outdoor cinema events at Torre Abbey and Royal William Yard, Plymouth.

All tickets £7.50 from the Barn Cinema (12.30 to 7pm) in person, on 01803 847070 or boxoffice@dartington.org, or Totnes Bookshop (9.30am – 5.30pm).

(from a press release)

