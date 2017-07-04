Coffee addiction, alienation and disengagement: Coffee Chains film to premiere in Falmouth

6 2

Inferno Switch Films has announced the opening of Coffee Chains, an independent short drama starring Megan Tremethick and Rory Wilton, written and directed by Penryn resident Louis Dalton.

Coffee Chains will premiere at Falmouth’s cultural hub The Chintz Symposium, Old Brewery Yard, High Street, Falmouth on the 26th July at 6pm.

Coffee Chains is a contemporary drama dealing with themes of coffee addiction, alienation and disengagement felt by minimum wage workers in the retail industry.

Becky (played by upcoming talent Megan Tremethick) endures another mundane shift at the Coffee Shop until a series of customers and confrontations force her to contemplate ditching the job forever.

Coffee Chains was shot entirely in Cornwall during April, featuring locations in Falmouth, Penryn and Constantine Bay.

Louis has set up a production company from scratch and assembled a local crew to create this short film using established Cornish actors, including members of the BBC’s hugely popular current Poldark series and emerging talent from Falmouth University’s film school.

This film has been a project of passion for its director. Having spent three years as a film undergraduate and becoming a recent screenplay competition finalist for his script A Ribbon in the Wind, Louis wanted to throw himself into the entire filmmaking process dealing with a subject close to his heart.

Coffee chains has been the fruition of a personal journey for its director, Louis describes the film as biographical in nature.

“This film was created due to my own experiences while working in the retail industry,” he said.

“I wanted to make a piece about the interactions between customer and employee, and the difficulties that can arise when an employee is dissociated with the job that they must do. We wear multiple faces in contemporary capitalism, and I just wanted to explore the character beneath the smile.”

The Chintz Symposium is a social and cultural centre that has been inspired by literature and art. The walls and bookshelves are full of hidden surprises with much inspiration from Alice in Wonderland evoking a creative space for all walks of life and a haven for people to experience something new.

The Symposium will be hosting the film crew and cast alongside a step and repeat banner to create a red carpet experience. Crew and actors will be available to sign special posters that will be on sale for the event.

This event is open to the public and will also feature a music set played by Falmouth singer songwriter Toby Cook.

Tickets are available now at the Chintz Symposium. Alternatively, tickets are available on the crowdfunding website, Kickstarter. Admission Price: £5

And check out the Kickstarter to help Coffee Chains with that final push to get into film festivals.

Coffee Chains | Facebook | Twitter: @Coffee_Chains | Instagram

Inferno Switch Films | Facebook | Twitter: @inferno_switch

(from a press release)

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...