Passionate about filmmaking? PQA is looking for a filmmaker to lead workshops for young people

If you’re passionate about filmmaking, and passionate about sharing that passion, then maybe you should take note that the Pauline Quirke Academy (PQA) is looking for a filmmaker.

The role says ‘you will be leading workshops with children from 6 – 18 years creating material that can ultimately be screened in a local cinema, as well as entered into film festivals.

‘You will ideally have some experience working with children and young people, and have a strong background making short films.

‘We are passionate about filmmaking and have won national awards including one for Bullying UK.’

The devising, writing and shooting of the short films takes place on Saturday morning and Sunday afternoons.

You’ll need a qualification or experience of filmmaking, with the requisite skills, and it’s great pay for ‘inspirational individuals’.

Find out just what you need on the Arts Council arts jobs page and send a CV and a link to a show reel or short film project you have produced to victoria.whelan@pqacademy.com, principal of PQA Torbay.

(image: filmmaking Some rights reserved by Danilo Prates)

