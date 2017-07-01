Crew call for Exeter Phoenix bursary comedy/drama The Aisle

6 6

Photographer and filmmaker Jimmy Swindells is looking for professional crew for his Exeter Phoenix commissioned short comedy/drama, titled The Aisle.

The film has a very small budget, so this is really one to get involved with more for the love of film making, rather than financial gain.

If you fancy working on a tight little drama, set in one location, to be filmed over a long weekend in the Exeter/South Devon area in late August early September 2017, with great catering provided then this is for you! Expenses covered.

The film will premiere this November at the Exeter Phoenix’s Two Short Nights Film Festival and will then be promoted to other festivals globally.

About the filmmaker

Jimmy’s filmmaking draws together his love of storytelling and the creative eye of his photography and has received award recognition from the BBC and Film London. In comedy drama The Aisle bride to be Becky is preparing for the happiest day of her life, but she hasn’t counted on the fact that not everybody shares her level of attention to detail.

Check out one of Jimmy’s previous shorts ‘Pwca’on Vimeo.

Crew

They are currently seeking crew with experience in their relevant fields to take part in this project. In particular they are seeking:

Producer

1st AD

DOP (ideally with camera, although not essential, ie RED, Alexa, Sony FS7)

Focus Puller

Sound Recordist

Boom operator

Editor

Please make applications via email and include a CV and/or any relevant links to websites or showreels.

Email to: jim@jimmyswindells.co.uk

Jimmy Swindells photography | Jimmy Swindells imdb

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...