From pocket money to the youngest pilot: documentary on remarkable flyer (Kickstarter)

Ellie Carter, from Great Torrington, Devon, is the youngest solo pilot in England. She’s 14, and has been flying since she was 9. And from saving up her pocket money to buy flying lessons she’s now sponsored by Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic programme. Filmmaker Jake Cauty is aiming to tell her story.

You just have to watch the short Kickstarter film to be inspired by Ellie, and her light ’n’ easy but steely determination.

“People don’t follow their dreams for various reasons – I think people should,” she says. And “whatever your dreams are, you should just keep going.”

Sage words, but then Ellie’s plans are to be a professional stunt pilot.

“I think at that age I was playing with cameras and eating jaffa cakes,” said filmmaker Jake, who’s documentary Panthers about Nottingham’s ice hockey has been a puck-thumping hit.

(Then again, Jake’s playing with cameras has led to a pretty talented filmmaker.)

The Kickstarter film also points to classic Cauty filmming – beautiful, striking images and a stirring soundtrack, as well as the ability to get below the surface of his subject to draw out an emotional response to what they do.

The aim is to create ‘a stunning, beautifully and stylistically created piece of storytelling with the ability to capture imaginations and inspire people to pursue their own dreams’.

The documentary is looking to go into production tout de suite, summer permitting.

There are a whole load of rewards on offer for the Kickstarter from Flight Checks, Chocks Away to Dreamliner, with plenty in between.

Check out some more images, the full range of rewards and the talented crew Jake has assembled on the Kickstarter page.

You’ll also be able to see just how many planes 14-year-old Ellie has taken the controls of.

And while you’re there, don’t forget to support this inspiring documentary.

