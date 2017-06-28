D&CFilm

Filmmaking summer schools – unique opportunity for creative kids in North Devon

Community film making organisation North Devon Moving Image (NDMI) will be running two film making summer schools for children and teenagers this coming August.

Creative director of NDMI, Amanda McCormack is really excited to be providing this unique opportunity for youngsters in North Devon.

“There will be two week-long workshops in Instow, one for ages 11 to 15 from 7-11 August 2017 and the other for 6 to 11 year olds from 14-18 August,” said Amanda.

“The younger group will be creating a fun Creature Comforts style stop motion film and the older group will be given a surprise ‘prop box’ to inspire the story for their short film.”

To maximise the benefit for each participant there are only six places available on each course and the young film makers will be supported by two workshop facilitators. The participation fee is £150 per child and there is a sibling discount available.

All the details are on the North Devon Moving Image website or you can telephone Amanda McCormack on 01271 860610 for more information.

North Devon summer school for young filmmakers

Amanda concluded: “We have worked a lot on funded community projects but these usually only allow us to deliver intensive one day sessions.

“The summer schools are going to give us the chance to work with young people over a whole week where they can really develop their skills, get their hands on professional film making equipment and have lots of fun with likeminded young film makers.”

Stop motion workshops for young people in North Devon

 

North Devon Moving Image (NDMI) | Facebook | Twitter: @NDMovingImage

 

(from a press release)

