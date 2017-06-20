Plymouth Arts Centre announces summer of open air cinema at Mount Edgcumbe, Tinside Lido and Royal William Yard

6 6

Plymouth Arts Centre has announced its annual programme of Open Air Cinema, at some of the UK’s most spectacular outdoor cinema locations.

This much-loved feature on Plymouth’s summer calendar visits three waterside venues: Mount Edgcumbe, Tinside Lido, and the Royal William Yard for eight events in August and September.

With a mix of blockbusters, cult classics and good old sing-alongs, the films are carefully chosen to suit their location, and dressing up is encouraged!

Summer lovin’ is guaranteed as the events start at Mount Edgcumbe with the ultimate feel-good sing-along, Grease. Darth Vader and his storm troopers will descend on the country park the following evening with 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Classic 1920s musical Singin’ In The Rain will open the bank holiday weekend at Plymouth’s art deco Tinside Lido. The sharks are gathering for surfer survival movie The Shallows, and back by popular demand, the most feared/loved film about the terrors of swimming, Jaws.

The Royal William Yard events come with a pinch of nostalgia with 80s time-travel adventure Back To The Future, and La La Land the glorious love-letter to Hollywood’s golden age. Female superhero film Wonder Woman will provide a blockbuster finish.

Plymouth Arts Centre’s Film programmer Anna Navas said: “I always know summer is coming when we announce the films for PAC’s outdoor cinema season. I’m excited about all of the venues we are visiting this year and we have chosen films which I think fit them perfectly.

“Spending a summer evening singing along to Summer Lovin’ at Mount Edgcumbe, to the back-by-popular-demand screening of Jaws at Tinside Lido and the perfection of La La Land on the perfect lawns at the Royal Willian Yard, there’s something for everyone.

“Let’s keep our fingers crossed that we won’t all be singing in the rain to Singin’In The Rain at the Lido too.”

The film events run from Friday 18 August to Saturday 9 September. Tickets at Mt Edgcumbe and Royal William Yard cost £8 (bring your own chair). Tickets for Tinside are £9, (chairs will be provided for everyone). VIP tickets are at all venues are £17 (including a chair in the VIP area with blanket, and a glass of Prosecco).

Advance ticket booking for all the events is recommended, available from Plymouth Arts Centre, by phone on 01752 206114 (Tuesday – Saturday 1-8.30pm during July and September and 1-5pm during August) and online at www.plymouthartscentre.org.

(Psst, for Friends of Plymouth Arts Centre, they’ve waived the £1.50 booking fee – find out what other benefits Friends of PAC enjoy, over and above that warm glow of satisfaction by support the arts centre.)

Plymouth Arts Centre has been taking its cinema on tour each summer for a sell-out series of events since 2012.

Plymouth Arts Centre is grateful for the support of its sponsors, Vospers Renault, Plymouth College of Art, and Plymouth City Bus.

Tickets go on sale at 1pm on 22 June.

Listings information

Friday 18 August

Mount Edgcumbe Grease

Standard £8, VIP 9.15pm, bar £17 from 8pm

Saturday 19 August

Mount Edgcumbe Rogue One

Standard £8, VIP 9.15pm, bar August £17 from 8pm

Friday 25 August

Tinside Lido Singin’ In the Rain

Standard £8, VIP 9.15pm, bar Rain £17 from 8pm

Saturday 26 August

Tinside Lido The Shallows

Standard £9, VIP 9.15pm, bar August £17 from 8pm

Sunday 27 August

Tinside Lido Jaws

Standard £9, VIP 9.15pm, bar August £17 from 8pm

Thursday 7 September

Royal William Yard Back To The Future

Standard £8, VIP 9pm, bar September Yard Future £17 from 7pm

Friday 8 September

Royal William Yard La La Land

Standard £8, VIP 9pm, bar September Yard £17 from 7pm

Saturday 9 August

Royal William Yard Wonder Woman

Standard £8, VIP 9pm, bar September Yard Woman £17 from 7pm

Mount Edgcumbe

Grease (PG)

Fri 18 August

Dir. Randal Kleiser, US, 1978, 105 mins. Cast. John Travolta, Olivia Newton John, Stockard Channing, Eve Arden, Joan Blondell, Frankie Avalon.

The unashamed feel-good film to guarantee some summer lovin’! Sandy, Danny, the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds are all present and correct and Grease is every bit as good as we all remember it to be. The songs are infectious, the dancing is full of fun and the love story as sweet and funny as it ever was.

“The message is: burn rubber, have sex, strut about like a chicken. It’s one that’s hard to resist.” The Guardian

Mount Edgcumbe

Rogue One (12A)

Sat 19 August

Dir. Gareth Edwards, US, 2016, 131mins. Cast. Felicity Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Forest Whittaker, Diego Luna, Alan Tudyk.

Rogue One draws deep on Star Wars mythology while breaking new narrative and aesthetic ground. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

Tinside Lido

Singing in the Rain (U)

Fri 25 August

Dir. Stanley Donen, Gene Kelley, US, 1952, 103 mins. Cast. Gene Kelley, Donald O’Connor, Debbie Reynolds, Jean Hagen.

The incomparable, perfect, never-bettered musical to beat all musicals and a very fitting opener to our outdoor screenings at Tinside. Where better to watch this spoof of the turmoil that afflicted the movie industry in the late 1920s than in Plymouth’s art Deco Lido. When two silent movie stars, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont, latest movie is made into a musical a chorus girl is brought in to dub Lina’s speaking and singing….and the rest is cinema history. Wonderful.

Tinside Lido

The Shallows (15)

Sat 26 August

Dir. Jaume Collet-Serra, US, 2016, 84 mins. Cast. Blake Lively, Oscar Jaenada, Brett Cullen.

The Shallows tells one surfer’s story of survival as she evades a rogue great white shark with a taste for human flesh just 200 yards from shore. Nancy, a student doctor is surfing on a secluded beach when she finds herself on the feeding ground of a great white shark and survival proves to be the ultimate test of wills. Lively is quite the convincing plucky hero in this beautifully filmed, lean, mean, perfect ocean-side treat.

Tinside Lido

Jaws (12A)

Sun 27 August

Dir. Steven Spielberg, US, 1975, 124 mins. Cast. Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, Lorraine Gary.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into Tinside….and back by popular demand the most feared/loved film about the terrors of swimming! Jaws, the story of a small American seaside town terrorised by a great white shark has lost none of its shock value in the years since it was first released but has gained a cult following and has become one of the best-loved films of all time.

Royal William Yard

Back to the Future (15)

Thu 7 Sept

Dir. Robert Zemekis, US, 1985, 116 mins. Cast. Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson.

After being accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by the mad scientist Dr. Emmett Brown, Marty McFly has to find a way to return to the future and make his parents fall in love again to ensure his own existence. Makes perfect sense right ? Inventive, funny, and breathlessly constructed, Back to the Future is a time-travel adventure with an unforgettable spirit.

Royal William Yard

La La Land (12A)

Fri 8 Sept

Dir. Damien Chazelle, US, 2016, 63 mins. Cast. Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie

DeWitt, J.K. Simmons.

This is the multi-award winning film that has everyone dancing. A bitter-sweet love letter to the city of Los Angeles, the golden era of Hollywood musicals and the visual flair of French maestro Jacques Demy, it is beyond glorious. Mia is an aspiring actress juggling auditions for second-rate parts. Sebastian is a pianist struggling to keep his job. They may well be the sprightliest pairing since Rogers and Astaire. La La Land sends the heart racing and will have you dancing out of the Royal William Yard.

Royal William Yard

Wonder Woman (12A)

Sat 9 Sept

Dir. Patty Jenkins, US, 2017, 141 mins. Cast. Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Danny Huston.

An Amazon princess finds her idyllic life on an island occupied only by female warriors interrupted when a pilot crash-lands nearby. After rescuing him, she learns that World War I is engulfing the planet, and vows to use her superpowers to restore peace. That description doesn’t really get anywhere near describing the blockbuster brilliance of this. Thrilling, earnest, and buoyed by Gal Gadot’s charismatic performance, Wonder Woman succeeds in spectacular fashion.

(from a press release)

