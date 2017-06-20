Dartmoor Killing, an atmospheric tale of deceit on Dartmoor, is on Netflix

3 11

Dartmoor Killing, which was shot in Devon (Dartmoor, in fact), and won a fab award-winning premiere of the year in 2016 (along with Dartington Barn) has made its way onto online streaming service Netflix.

As you would expect from the multi-shade thriller, the premiere of the year wasn’t the only gong the movie managed to pick up, bagging Best Thriller at the National Film Awards.

Written and directed by the already BAFTA-endowed Peter Nicholson, for whom this is a first foray away from documentaries, with co-writing credits going to Isabelle Grey, the story follows two young female friends as the set off on a hiking weekend on Dartmoor.

It is the first of three films Peter’s planned for the setting that brooded over him as he drew up in Dartington.

‘Nicholson’s debut is an assured one, with good performances from the central cast and it beautifully captures the wonder of Dartmoor, whilst also managing to tell a story that defies the usual slew of British clichés,’ said Simon Roger Key in his review on D&CFilm.

We’ve followed the film from it’s early days, and you can see how the film bloomed.

And even better, go over to Netflix and watch Dartmoor Killing.

