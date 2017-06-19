The Last Fisherman and a Dying Breed – locally made films screening at Plymouth Arts Centre

4 5

Two films that chronicle the struggle to maintain traditional ways of life in Cornwall will screen at Plymouth Arts Centre in July.

The Last Fisherman + introduction and Q&A with producer Leo Kaserer

Wed 12 July, 2.30pm & 8.30pm (with intro + Q&A)

Dir. James Stier, Austria/UK, 2017, 76 mins.

A feature-length documentary made in Kingsand and Cawsand, Cornwall, Last Fisherman tells the story of the last traditional fisherman of Rame. Still fishing like generations of fishermen before him, Malcolm Baker relies on traditional tools, techniques and knowledge of the sea.

Malcolm is the last traditional fisherman in the Rame Peninsula, fishing with handmade pots, a wooden boat and nets, keeping a tradition alive with skills passed down from generations before. The world around him has changed and his occupation, his village and his community are evolving at a rapid pace. When an unlikely friendship with an Austrian youth worker begins it has unexpected results for both of them.

This lovely documentary is a celebration of one man’s life and a poem to the strength of community.

Producer Leo Kaserer will provide an introduction to the evening screening of the film. Leo has a background in youth and social work. Leo and his partner moved to Britain as part of his work.

Through a chance meeting with the last traditional fisherman in the Rame Peninsula, he began to learn about traditional fishing methods and embraced a new, simpler way of life that relies on community spirit, hard work and determination.

Leo lives in Tirol, Austria with his family, but frequently can be found fishing of the coast of Cornwall, UK.

Dying Breed + Introduction and Q&A with director Mick Catmull

Tue 25 July, 8.30pm

Dir. Mick Catmull, UK, 2017

Dying Breed provides a graphic yet intimate record of a way of life once taken for granted but now in serious decline. The small farm has been a Cornish constant for countless generations. But for how much longer?

This is filmmaker Mick Catmull’s love letter to a disappearing way of life. Mick spent a year filming three small cattle farms in west Cornwall. 100,000 small farms have disappeared from the UK in the past decade, unable to compete in a world dominated by retail giants and agribusiness.

This is a poignant and at times tragic portrait of a way of life in steep decline – the small farm has been part of the South West landscape since time immemorial.

Director Mick Catmull will be present at the screening to give an introduction and hold a Q&A with the audience.

Tickets are on sale from 22 June from Plymouth Arts Centre’s website at www.plymouthartscentre.org

Plymouth Arts Centre | Facebook | Twitter:@PlymArtsCentre | Instagram

