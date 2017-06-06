Dementia-focused film – Before I Go – needs support

6 7

An emotional and powerful short film, Before I Go, is to be shot in Devon later this year. Filmmaker Scott Stevens, who was awarded the Exeter Phoenix’s Short Film Commission (a scheme set up to help emerging talents), will be directing a unique story that focuses on dementia.

Before I Go tells the story of Michael, a vulnerable man diagnosed with dementia, and how he slowly learns to accept his new future and overcome his fears.

“We are excited to be supporting emerging filmmaker Scott Stevens to develop his project ‘Before I Go’ through the Exeter Phoenix Devon Short Film Commission. We will be working with him over the next 7-8 months to develop his idea from script to screen and are confident in his ability to produce high quality storytelling,” said Alix Taylor, of the Exeter Phoenix.

The film is being made to highlight the support that is needed for all those may be fearful of the diagnosis and those who struggle to accept their new future.

Scott, director of Before I Go told D&CFilm: “I’m really passionate about telling this story. Dementia is a tough subject but I want to show that nobody has to tackle it alone.

“There are great support systems that include the NHS and projects but people should never be afraid to speak up about their fears.”

Scott is also working with The Filo Project to help with researching and development of the script and 5% of all pledges received via Kickstarter will be donated to the project.

The Filo Project is ‘a not-for-profit organisation which brings together small groups of people (typically 4) with early to moderate dementia so that they can socialise in a manageable and gentle environment. The sessions are facilitated by ‘hosts’ and excellent outcomes are achieved; people flourish and demonstrate elements of recovery’.

You can read more about them at www.thefiloproject.co.uk.

Stevens aims to gain a large following for Before I Go, with people checking into social media to find out where in the country he is. One of those people will be Simeon Costello, a producer and director from Devon.

Simon said: “Scott is an inspiring visionary in the UK filmmaking scene. I have had the pleasure of producing a number of films Scott has directed and his latest endeavour is looking to be the best yet.”

Support Before I Go

While Exeter Phoenix help with the initial costs of making the film, Scott has launched a crowd funding campaign to gain the budget to make the film happen.

There are a number of rewards backers can select from a credit in the film to a signed film poster.

For more details on how to support the project visit: www.beforeigofilm.com

