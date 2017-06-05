Get under the skin of demon ScareyCrows and behind the veil of a paranormal thriller at the Eng Riviera Film Fest

6 19

The mother and daughter filmmakers Diana and Lucy Townsend have unearthed a throbbing vein of horror in their two features Deadly Intent and ScareyCrows. The pair will be on hand to take you by the hand and lead you into their brand of horror in a special event at Cockington Court for the English Riviera Film Festival.

Lucy directed the comedy horror ScareyCrows, which was produced by Diana, who produced and penned the paranormal thriller Deadly Intent, both were shot in Devon.

“We’ll be talking through how we came to be making them and why we chose the themes that we did and how it working out in the production,” Diana told D&CFilm, on a bright afternoon.

It’s an event for anyone interested in the genre, film lovers who want to peak behind the process of filmmaking, and for those filmmakers who want to share in the experience.

They will also cover the tricky, but fertile, ground of how to combine horror with comedy, as well the challenges of directing actors in unusual locations.

We asked Diana if it’s not giving too much away, what was one major lesson she’s learned from making the films?

“Expect the unexpected,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that happen through the production process that change the way the film ended up.”

ScareyCrows is due to have its premiere in the US – Los Angeles – in fall (that’s autumn, but there’s nothing like preparation), with the UK premiere set for a few weeks later.

Diana and Lucy Townsend will present the first part of Horror at Cockingon: Something Wicked. It takes place at the Cockington Craft Centre Cockington Torquay.

For tickets, times and to book, pop over Eventbrite page

Deadly Intent | Facebook | Twitter: @DeadlyIntentmov

ScareyCrows | Facebook | Twitter: @scareycrowmovie

Inspired Toad |

English Riviera Film Festival | Facebook | Twitter: @ERFilmFest

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...