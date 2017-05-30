Aesthetics and style: contemporary filmmakers to watch from Plymouth College of Art

5 19

Plymouth College of Art got in touch with a couple of filmmakers to watch out for, and after seeing some samples of their work, we’re all tingly too. Especially as it comes hot on the heels after the exciting and inspirational Plymouth Film Fest, with the English Riviera Film Fest just a hop-skip-and-a-jump away.

The UK’s film industry continues to be one of the most productive in the world, and Plymouth College of Art’s practice-led film programme provides a stimulating environment where students can explore a wide range of skills, processes and theoretical approaches in defining their own identity as a contemporary filmmaker.

Two such students due to graduate this year, Caitlin Pyne and Lewis Rhodes, have embraced the role of filmmaker, and investigated various production contexts and aesthetics to develop their individual styles.

Caitlin embraces the experimental, combining elements of documentary and art film by repurposing found film to find value in the imperfect image. Her film ‘Via 1957’ was screened at both the Aesthetica Short Film Festival and Brest European Short Film Festival.

When asked about her work for this project, Caitlin explained: “On the surface, it’s an exploration of family and what we gain from our parents. Deeper, it’s a love letter to the films that came before from the point of digital age we currently are in.”

Via 1957

Lewis has used his time at the college to explore many genres of filmmaking and collaborate with a diverse range of clients, from documentary pieces to extreme sports coverage.

His most recent and ambitious project “Call it Woodwork”, has been submitted to the BAFTA recognised Aesthetica Short Film Festival, a showcase for fresh ideas and talent discovery.

Lewis also contributes to Dotted Line Film, a professional filming company he established in the South West alongside a small number of fellow passionate filmmakers.

