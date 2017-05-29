A day of film in Torquay for under £5! English Riviera Film Fest offers a full Saturday of events for all

4 6

There’s good value. Then there’s ridiculously good ‘we’ll have 10 please’ value, which the Saturday offering from the English Riviera Film Festival promises to be. Our advice: scare up a group of people and mosey on down for a day filled to over-flowing of screenings, events, talks and awards.



All the film fun takes place at the International Riviera Conference Centre in Torquay on Saturday, June 17.

It kicks off at 10am and runs to 6pm. The day pass ticket to the event is just £4.85 – that’s 15p under a fiva! And even then, £2 goes to the Torbay Holiday Helpers Network. Good value, good causes and good films!

To fit in the amount and variety of events scheduled, there will be both a Screening Suite and an Interactive Filmmaking Suite.

Interactive Filmmaking Suite

In the interactive filmmaking suite you’ll be able to step behind the screen a little: award-winning animator and filmmaker Simon Tylerleigh will offer a stop motion animation rig demonstration; Laura Harvey will reveal her curiosity cabinet of special effects make-up and props; and there will be a special effects demonstration. To add to the atmosphere there will be a talk on composing for the screening with the award-winning Alexis Kirk.

If acting is more your thing, Mark Cassidy will be running an acting for the screen workshop, and the Pauline Quirk Academy, Torbay, will be on hand. So too will be the Devon and Cornwall branch of Equity.

And remember people, image is everything, which is why promotional and on-set photographer (Poldark, film, TV and indie film) Mike Aslford will be in attendance, as will the drone filming experts Up and Away Vision, and lens hire from LensBoi.

Also in the Interactive Filmmaking Suite is Honest Tommy, a new sci-fi retro series with creators Tom Hutchings and Tom Menary, and not-for-profit video production company Diddy Film.

If the Interactive Filmmaking Suite offers a hands-on approach, the Screening Suite is more ears-and-eyes-out.

Screenings

The screenings begin at 10am with a South West film selection, followed by the English Riviera from Above. More South West Screening are at 12.15pm. The UK premiere of short Annie Waits is at 1pm, and Peter Mullen stars in Edith at 1.20pm, followed by a Q&A with the April Kelly and Sara Huxley of Mini Productions. The Pauline Quirke Academy, Torbay will be showing films from young filmmakers of the future at 2.30pm. And look out for the English Riviera Film Festival finalists from around the world screening at 4pm.

Talks

Tony Bramwell, who produced music videos for the Beatles, Roxy Music and The Cure, to name but three, will be chatting about his career at 11am. And South Devon filmmaker Luke Jeffery will talk about Zen and the Art of filmmaking at 2pm.

Awards

South Devon College’s filmmaker of the year awards will kick-off at 3pm, followed by the English Riviera Film Festival Awards and Audience award.

Awards will be going to: Best Film; Best Director; Best Screenplay; Best Actor; Best Actress and there’ll be an Audience Award. And the winners will bag a hand-crafted award by Our Glass of Cockington.

Pop over to the English Riviera Film Festival site to get more times and events, and to see what’s on in the rest of the week. That’s a whole day’s interactive entertainment for under £5!

