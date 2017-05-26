Passion before capitalism: Last Fishermen feature doc plus Q&A at Plymouth Film Fest

6 9

It’s really fun when film festivals open up new worlds for you, especially if that new world isn’t a million miles away, as the crow flies. And Plymouth Film Festival is opening with a documentary from the Rame Peninsula, ‘a beautiful, sleepy and forgotten corner of Cornwall’. The film is The Last Fisherman and is accompanied with a Q&A from producer Leo Kaserer.

The Last Fisherman follows Malcolm Baker, who is the last traditional fisherman in that part of the world. ‘Malcolm makes crab pots by hand, repairing and restoring his hand-built wooden boats and sowing his nets,’ says the blurb.

The Plymouth Film Festival people say: “It’s a truly inspiring and uplifting story highlighting the impacts of continued globalisation, and about the difference we can make as individuals when we put our passion before capitalism, to preserve the important heritage that has come before us.”

It’s a sobering thought and touches a number of nerves as Malcolm ‘finds himself out of time, even a little out of touch, struggling to understand his place in the world’. Who can say they haven’t felt like that in this modern, fast-paced, electro-robot world?

Heritage, universal themes and an uplifting story, what better why to kick off your weekend or a film festival?

The Last Fisherman screening and Q&A with producer Leo Kaserer in the Plymouth Film Festival at the Plymouth Arts Centre on Saturday, May 27 at 10am

