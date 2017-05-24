Make your bank holiday memorable with the Plymouth Film Festival

6 4

Bank holiday weekends can promise so much and deliver so little. But the promise of the Plymouth Film Festival is sure to live up to any expectation. Just take a look at the trailer to see such a variety of tone, texture, story-telling, filmmaking and drama.

Plus, the Plymouth Film Festival is an event that is just growing and growing with each year. And the word on the street is nothing but favourable from this, one of the newest film fests on the block.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, May 27 with a special UK premiere screening of The Last Fisherman, a feature-length documentary made in Kingsand and Cawsand, with a Q&A with producer Leo Kaserer.

Then there’s a whirligig of shorts, with the film element on the Saturday closing with an exclusive Q&A with Jerry J White III after the screening of charmingly bittersweet, character-led indie feature film, This is Us. Jerry will be flying in from LA for this.

But Saturday night doesn’t end there. There’s drinks and networking – two of the creative industry’s favourite/most feared (delete where applicable) words.

Sunday kicks off with the industry’s other favourite words ‘brunch networking’ on Sunday, May 28 at 11am. Screening action kicks off at 11.30am with the Random Acts Showcase and Q&A – a selection of short films created by young filmmakers as part of the C4 Random Acts project.

The whole day is filled to bursting with short films until the awards ceremony at 7.30pm.

(And there’s drinks and networking into the evening…)

All of this takes place in the creative environment of Plymouth Arts Centre.

For times and a list of the shorts, pop over to the Plymouth Film Festival site.

Plymouth Film Festival is 27-28 May 2017 at Plymouth Arts Centre. Pop over to get your tickets

Plymouth Film Festival | Facebook | Twitter: @PlymFilmFest17

Plymouth Arts Centre | Facebook | Twitter: @PlymArtsCentre

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...