LA Director to visit Plymouth Arts Centre for Plymouth Film Festival 2017

0 5

Plymouth Film Festival returns to Plymouth Arts Centre this May Bank Holiday for a weekend of exclusive feature films, Director Q&As, and short film screenings, culminating in an awards ceremony on the Sunday evening.

The festival will begin with a UK premiere screening of The Last Fisherman, a feature-length documentary made in Kingsand and Cawsand, Cornwall, telling the story of the last traditional fisherman of Rame, followed by a Q&A with Producer Leo Kaserer. Still fishing like generations of fishermen before him, Malcolm Baker relies on traditional tools, techniques and a knowledge of the sea.

This year, alongside the usual screenings of world class shorts, Plymouth Film Festival have an exciting festival first as it welcomes talented director Jerry J White III, who will be flying in from L.A. for an exclusive Q&A after a screening of his charmingly bittersweet, character led indie feature film, This is Us.

Festival organiser Ben Hancock said: ‘This year we’ve had over 650 entries – a record number – and with so many exceptional films to choose from our festival judges have had their work cut out narrowing down the final selection to 66 films.

‘We’re also thrilled to welcoming LA based feature film director Jerry J White III to the festival who will be giving audiences an insight into his directing process.’

The Plymouth Film Festival was founded in 2013 by Plymouth University graduates William Jenkins and Ben Hancock and the inaugural event held in May 2014 at the Plymouth Arts Centre. Initially established as a local festival it has rapidly grown to include both national and international films alongside some of the very best filmmakers based in the South West of England.

The popularity of the festival has surpassed all expectations, and the programme continues to extend to meet demand.

Festival organiser William Jenkins said: ‘Plymouth Arts Centre has become the home of the festival, and we love the fact that everything is available in a single location, which really helps to deliver the atmosphere we strive for.

‘They were willing to take a chance on us four years ago by giving up some of their programming time, and have gone above and beyond to support the festival in the time since then that we honestly couldn’t imagine it anywhere else now.’

Plymouth Film Festival is 27-28 May 2017 at Plymouth Arts Centre. Pop over to get your tickets

Plymouth Film Festival | Facebook | Twitter: @PlymFilmFest17

Plymouth Arts Centre | Facebook | Twitter: @PlymArtsCentre

(from a press release)

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...