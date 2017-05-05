Plymouth College of Art appoints BBC Producer/Director Hannah Mattison

6 2

Plymouth College of Art has appointed BBC Producer/Director Hannah Mattison as a Lecturer on the college’s recently launched BA (Hons) Contemporary Media Practice degree.

Speaking of her new appointment, Hannah said: “I am really excited about joining the team at Plymouth College of Art. I’d already had a taste of the dynamic atmosphere at the college whilst on an evening course a few years ago, so when this opportunity arose, I was keen to become part of such an incredibly creative environment.”

The college’s Contemporary Media Practice degree is a cutting-edge hands-on programme that focuses on audiovisual creativity and production, ranging from film, television and new media to the performing and visual arts. This programme primes a new generation of contemporary media artists to meet the growing international need for innovative audiovisual content.

With 20 years of professional experience within the TV industry, Hannah has worked extensively on prime time programming, including BBC Countryfile, Coast, Newsround, Alex Polizzi – The Fixer, Seaside Rescue and Springwatch Trackers.

She has also worked at the BBC Natural History Unit as a Development Producer and Edit Produced on the first series of Chopping Block (ITV).

Hannah said: “I started in the TV industry as a runner for Two Four Broadcast (now Twofour) on a Channel 4 antiques series called Collectors’ Lot. It was a great introduction to how TV is made and I ran around doing any jobs which needed doing, from sourcing props to making the tea.”

Hannah’s experience in self shooting and editing will be highly valuable to Contemporary Media Practice students in building the ability to create high quality content not only for television but for advertising, the web, social media, blogs and other platforms and audiences.

With a career spanning numerous factual genres including News, Children’s, Natural History, Observational Documentary and Entertainment, Hannah has set up and filmed across the globe including shooting in the USA, Europe and Africa.

Hannah said: “I want to give the students a realistic taste of how programme-making actually works. To work in TV you need to be inquisitive, committed and have a “can-do” approach. Combine that with some serious hard work and it can be a passport to some incredible and unforgettable opportunities.”

Carefully selected to join the team of specialist media lecturers on the Contemporary Media Practice degree, Hannah’s experience includes underwater/dive shoots, a five month shoot filming on helicopters with the Royal Navy, and live broadcasts from events including the Winter Olympics and the US Elections.

Hannah said: “I’ve been lucky enough to produce and direct prime-time television programmes. Using cameras and editing has been vital for much of my work and I really believe that understanding the roles of other team members makes you better at your own job.”

She continued: “Working in factual broadcast television, to me, has to be the best job in the world simply because it allows you to be immersed, if only briefly, in everyone else’s jobs and lives. It’s a backstage pass to places that you would never go and to people that you would never otherwise meet. From filming landmine clearance in Africa to A-List celebrity red carpet interviews, to hanging out of a Search and Rescue helicopter for months on end; each programme that I’ve worked on has had its own set of challenges and opportunities, and I hope I can share this knowledge with the students.”

Contemporary Media Practice students at Plymouth College of Art have access to a wide range of production and post-production equipment, and will undertake workshops and masterclasses with highly-skilled industry professionals in disciplines including cinematography, sound design, television producing and commercials.

They also have opportunities to work on location and to live briefs set by external clients, and have already worked with local businesses including Royal William Yard and Plymouth Marine Laboratory, and this term students will be working with leading feature film and music video editor Marek Budzynski, as well as working with a museum in Cornwall to produce a documentary and online promotional films.

Plymouth College of Art offers some of the best undergraduate photography and film programmes in the UK, with the college’s BA (Hons) Photography programme receiving an exceptional overall satisfaction rate of 100% in the 2016 National Student Survey (NSS) and BA (Hons) Film receiving an excellent overall satisfaction rate of 94%.

