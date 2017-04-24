Nominate a children’s hospital for a ‘Cine-Makeover’

6 2

Children’s wards across the country are being offered the chance to have a space in their facility transformed into a state-of-the-art cinema room, complete with all the latest technology.

Finite Solutions, a national company specialising in smart home technologies and bespoke home cinema design and installation, is looking to provide a children’s hospital with a full cinema room installation worth more than £15,000 for its patients and visitors to enjoy, as part of its “Cine-makeover” campaign.

The cinema system will include a full suite of top-of-the-range equipment including a HD projector and 100” screen, state of the art surround sound, Blu-Ray player and games console, as well as a series of children’s movies.

If visitors, patients, staff or members of the public know of a children’s ward, care unit or other facility that would benefit from a fantastic professional cinema system, they can nominate them here: http://www.finitesolutions.co.uk/cine-makeover/ by simply submitting a short description of what the new facility could be used for first, such as hosting a Disney film marathon, a console gaming tournament or a pyjama party with popcorn etc, along with a supporting image of the proposed room for the installation (if available).

The closing date for nominations is 4pm, Friday 12 May.

The nominated children’s hospitals will be then be opened up to an online public vote, to decide which facility will receive the cinema makeover. This vote will also be coupled with the opinions of an expert panel of judges.

The total cinema system value is more than £15,000 and comprises of:

• A high definition high quality projector

• A 100” wide projector screen

• 5x high quality Kef wall-mounted speakers and subwoofer

• A Blu-ray player with a selection of popular children’s movies and TV series

• A top-of-the-range games console

• A Freeview box and wi-fi router

• A wall-mounted touch screen control panel and more….

Simon Mathieson, Finite Solutions’ consultancy director said: “We really wanted to team up with a hospital or care unit to do something positive and fun for a group of deserving young people and the campaign is allowing us to do just that.

“Hospitals typically lack the funding required for such facilities, and we hope to bring fun and relaxation to hospital residents and visitors by installing a fantastic cinema room that everyone can enjoy for many years to come.

“We would invite people across the country to nominate their local ward.”

The full prize details and terms and conditions of the competition can be found here: http://www.finitesolutions.co.uk/cine-makeover/

