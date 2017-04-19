Six new films to be made with help from Exeter Phoenix

6 8

This week the Exeter Phoenix announced the winners of its 2017 film commissions.

Over the last three months, ideas for new short films and artist moving image work have been streaming in from all over the South West. The final six filmmakers have now been selected by a panel of industry experts to receive a share of over £10,000 worth of support from Exeter Phoenix and make their ideas a reality.

The winning concepts include surrealist comedies, dramatic portraits of human endeavor and mental health, innovative animation, and artist moving image work exploring hybrid bodies.

MICROFILM CATEGORY WINNERS

Owain Astles – The Hardest Fight of my Life

Charlie Coldfield – Ghost Note

SOUTH WEST ANIMATION CATEGORY WINNER

Steve Whittingham – Totem

DEVON SHORT FILM CATEGORY WINNERS

Scott Stevens – A Friend in Me

Jimmy Swindells – The Aisle

ARTISTS MOVING IMAGE CATEGORY WINNER

Isobel Adderley – W E F E W

The selected filmmakers reflect a dynamic emerging filmmaking scene based in Exeter and further afield, each are looking to develop their careers and present new work for international festival entry.

Many of Exeter Phoenix’s previous commission winners have gone on to win awards and gain recognition within the industry, with some developing feature length work, putting Exeter on the map.

Alix Taylor, digital co-ordinator at Exeter Phoenix said: ‘Year-on-year we receive an increasingly high standard of applications for our film and artists moving image commissions, it was a difficult decision, but we are very excited to be working with our selected filmmakers and artist.

‘We will be working with them over the next 7-8 months to develop their ideas and continue to support the flourishing filmmaking and artistic scene here in Exeter.’

Each selected filmmaker will complete their film over the course of the year, with the process culminating in a special preview screening which will take place at Exeter Phoenix’s Two Short Nights Film Festival on 1st December 2017.

Alongside representatives from the film industry, film fans and those curious to preview emerging talent will be able to purchase tickets for the festival from September.

For more information on Exeter Phoenix’s commissions process and past commissioned filmmakers, visit exeterphoenix.org.uk/commissions.

Alongside commissioning opportunities Exeter Phoenix presents an extensive range of support for those looking to develop filmmaking skills, from practical training in software and equipment use, kit hire and a platform for screenings at Exeter Phoenix’s bespoke independent cinema Studio 74.

Micro Film Commission Winners

Owain Astles – The Hardest Fight of my Life

Owain is a young Exeter-based filmmaker, with experience directing short films, music videos and documentaries. Through his film work, he aims to focus on social and political issues, and the everyday struggles that people face. The Hardest Fight of my Life will deal with a young boxer’s depression in the lead up to his first fight.

Charlie Coldfield – Ghost Note

Charlie is an Exeter based actor, writer and director working in film and theatre. Ghost Note is imagined as a surreal, but funny and moving short, dealing with the pressures of those suffering from and caring for, life-changing illness. Charlie plans to illustrate this serioussubject through a surreal and entertaining narrative about incessant drumming.

Devon Short Film Commission Winners

Scott Stevens – A Friend in Me

Scott is a freelance filmmaker and editor based in Exeter and has previously worked on two Phoenix commissioned films as DoP (Rocketshed and Bus Stories). In A Friend In Me, pensioner Michael Harvey finds out he doesn’t have long left to live. With no family or close friends, Michael decides to reach out to a very old friend.

Jimmy Swindells – The Aisle

Jimmy’s filmmaking draws together his love of storytelling and the creative eye of his photography and has received award recognition from the BBC and Film London. In comedy drama The Aisle event planner Becky is preparing for the happiest day of her life, but she hasn’t counted on the fact that not everybody shares her level of attention to detail.

South West Animation Commission Winner

Steve Whittingham – Totem

After graduating from the Arts University Bournemouth in Animation Production went on to work on various projects including animation for television and is currently freelancing on an upcoming 2D animated indie video game. Totem is an experimental rotoscope animation and live action film – a modern telling of a shaman coming of age ritual.

Artists Moving Image Commission Winner

Isobel Adderley – W E F E W

Artist Isobel Adderley is fascinated by our preconception of the body and physical space as separate and opposing forces. Isobel attempts to blur or trouble these preconceptions in her work and uses film, sculpture, live performance and music production to do so. W E F E W presents taught skin over twisted bones, quarried land, faceless, hybrid bodies. The absence of substance.

(image: Screen shot from 2016 commissioned film The Search Party, which picked up the Two Short Nights audience award>

