‘A pregnant woman on a killing spree’ pre-order Prevenge, Alice Lowe’s pitch black comedy

Alice Lowe travelled the length and breadth of the country offer her thoughts, insights and advice on filmmaking in the run-up to the cinematic release of her ‘off-the-wall’ black comedy and directorial debut, Prevenge. So it seems only fair to give you the heads up on when you can download and bag the DVD, Blu-Ray and VOD.

If you didn’t know,

‘Prevenge is the brilliant and off-the-wall writing and directing debut feature by Alice Lowe (Sightseers).

‘She leads a strong British cast including Jo Hartley (This Is England, Eddie the Eagle), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Kate Dickie (Red Road), Kayvan Novak (Fonejacker), Tom Davis (Murder in Successville), Dan Skinner (High-Rise), Tom Meeten (The Ghoul) and Mike Wozniak (Man Down).

‘The film had it’s world premiere opening Critic’s Week at the Venice Film Festival, since then it has played at a number of key festivals around the world including Toronto, Dinard and London.

Also, ’a pitch black, wryly British comedy, Prevenge follows Ruth, a pregnant woman on a killing spree that’s as funny as it is vicious.

‘It’s her misanthropic unborn baby dictating Ruth’s actions, holding society responsible for the absence of a father.

‘The child speaks to Ruth from the womb, coaching her to lure and ultimately kill her unsuspecting victims. Struggling with her conscience, loneliness, and a strange strain of prepartum madness, Ruth must ultimately choose between redemption and destruction at the moment of motherhood.’

Prevenege (available through Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment, if that helps), is downloadable from May 28, and the DVD, Blu-Ray and VOD will be from June 5.

The Prevenge soundtrack by ToyDrum is available digitally through Invada Records now, a CD and vinyl version are coming soon. www.invada.co.uk

Prevenge pre-order links:

DVD / BLU-RAY

