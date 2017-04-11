Film school for young people in Exeter this summer

6 6

Exeter’s Summer Film School is about to enter its four edition, which gives another chance for young filmmakers aged between 10 to 14 to explore movie creation.

The week-long workshop runs from Monday, July 31 to Friday, August 4, and will lead to the production of a professional short film.

This year, says the blurb, the activities will include drama games and prop and set making workshops, as well as providing hands-on experience with cameras, microphones, special effects and animation.

The Summer Film School is collaboration between the Exeter Phoenix and the acclaimed theatre and filmmakers Four of Swords.

All the filmmaking activity will take place ‘at the magical and atmospheric Poltimore House’.

The final film will premiered be at Exeter Phoenix on Thursday 7 September (6pm-8pm), where parents, family and friends will be able to see the finished film on the big screen.

Meanwhile, here’s previous Summer Film School offering: Once Upon A Time in the Westcountry:

