Book the dates: Plymouth Film Festival returns to Plymouth Arts centre in May

The Plymouth Film Festival has created a buzz of satisfaction around it for South West filmmakers, and it’s making its return to the Plymouth Arts Centre for its fourth year.

An awesome line up of world class short films and exclusive features with Q&A’s is topped off by the opportunity to mingle with the filmmakers themselves in a series of informal networking parties.

It’s a weekend of film and fun for all to enjoy! So says the blurb, and also the word on the street.

It’s testament to how well the film festival has been received that it has established itself as a two-day event with films from the South West rubbing ‘celluloid’ shoulders with national and international flicks.

Last years Roger Deakins Award winner Mayday Relay from director Florian Tscharf has gone on to win a handful of awards throughout Europe!

Here’s what they say themselves: “The diverse and varied festival programme aims to encourage filmmakers from all backgrounds as well as attracting new audiences to short film, through the increasing range of award categories and careful scheduling of each screening session we strive to satisfy all cinephile’s palettes.”

Put the date in your cinematic diary.

Plymouth Film Festival takes place on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at Plymouth Arts Centre

Plymouth Film Festival | Facebook | Twitter:@PlymFilmFest17

Plymouth Arts Centre | Facebook | Twitter: @PlymArtsCentre

